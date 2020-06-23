“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” included many behind-the-scenes secrets about how the popular Disney Plus show was made.

Stop-motion animation, miniatures, toy recorders, and large video screens all contributed to the making of the show.

There were two stunt people for Mando – one specialised in guns, while the other was a fighting expert.

It took four puppeteers to bring baby Yoda to life.

“Star Wars” icon Mark Hamill voiced a robot on the show.

“The Mandalorian” on Disney Plus hasn’t just become an acclaimed show for the new streamer but the latest obsession for “Star Wars” fans.

And to continue to feed their hunger for all things Mando (and baby Yoda), Disney ran the 8-episode “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” on Disney Plus, which delved deep into the making of the first season of the show. Everything from a look at the directors who pulled off the episodes to how the score and cutting edge virtual sets were created are all examined on the show.

With “Disney Gallery” running its final episode last week, we decided to highlight some of the more eye-opening moments.

Here are the 17 behind-the-scenes facts you might not have known about the making of “The Mandalorian.”

The entire “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” is available now on Disney Plus.

There were two stunt people for Mando. One specialised in guns, while the other was a fighting expert.

Disney Plus Multi-Mandalorians.

Actor Pedro Pascal was definitely inside the helmet for much of “The Mandalorian,” but when Mando had to duke it out with a Jawa or was caught in a fire fight, Pascal passed the torch to a professional.

In episode 3 of “Disney Gallery” (titled “Cast”), it was revealed that two stunt doubles were on the show playing Mando. Brendan Wayne was the gun expert and provided Mando with that slick gunslinger quality, while Lateef Crowder brought hand-to-hand combat skills to the character.

Pedro Pascal was injured on the set of “The Mandalorian” just before filming the scene where we see his face.

Disney Plus Pedro Pascal’s face was injured in real life.

Talk about bad timing. Just before rehearsals of the big scene in the season finale where Mando takes off his helmet, Pascal injured himself.

“I stepped out of the makeup trailer looking at my sides and walked into a piece of plywood,” Pascal revealed in the “Cast” episode of “Disney Gallery.”

Pascal cut the bridge of his nose and had to have seven stitches. After being patched up, he went back to set to finish the workday.

Much of “The Mandalorian” was filmed on a virtual set called “The Volume.”

Disney Plus Behold ‘The Volume.’

Episode 4 of “Disney Gallery,” titled “Technology,” is one of the most eye-opening of the show. In it, we are given a deep dive into the virtual sets that the show was shot on, which is called “The Volume.”

An evolution of what “The Mandalorian” creator Jon Favreau used on “The Jungle Book” and “The Lion King” live-action movies, giant video screens make up the background of the sets and interact with the movements of the cameras.

Meet Misty Rosas, the person who was behind the Kuiil mask.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic and Disney Plus Actress Misty Rosas was behind the mask as Kuiil in ‘The Mandalorian.’

Though Kuiil had the recognisable voice of Nick Nolte, the movements were done by actor Misty Rosas. Well, some of them.

The Kuill prosthetics were very elaborate, as we learn in episode 5 (“Practical”) of “Disney Gallery.” One puppeteer operated Kuill’s mouth movements during scenes. Another did the eyebrows and other facial features. Rosas has to basically fuse her performance so she and the puppeteers would all be working seamlessly throughout the character’s performance on the show.

Werner Herzog gave important wisdom about directing baby Yoda.

Disney/Lucasfilm Werner Herzog in ‘The Mandalorian.’

Deborah Chow, who directed episodes 3 and 7 of “The Mandalorian,” revealed in the “Practical” episode that Werner Herzog (the legendary director who played The Client in the first season) was so taken by baby Yoda that at one point he told Chow to not be a coward and commit to the puppet instead of using a digital shot for a scene.

Favreau and Chow both admit in the “Practical” episode that Herzog was right. They often just used the baby Yoda puppet instead of digital shots throughout the making of the show.

Many different versions of baby Yoda were considered.

Disney Plus One early version of The Child.

Favreau said a slew of sketches were made of baby Yoda before they landed on the right one. Some made him happy, others sad, and some made him ugly.

Finally, they landed on the right one and then it took at least 3 months to create “The Child,” as baby Yoda is known as on the show.

Four puppeteers operated baby Yoda.

Disney Plus It took a lot of work to operate the little thing.

The special effects shop Legacy Effects is behind the creation of baby Yoda and a small group were responsible on set to bring it to life on screen.

One Legacy Effects puppeteer controlled the eyes, another the head and body. A third did the mouth and ears. And a fourth person was in charge of moving the body and arms.

The first sighting of a Blurgg in the show was done with stop-motion animation.

Disney Plus This shot was done with stop-motion animation.

In the pilot episode of “The Mandalorian,” Mando spots a creature known as a Blurgg by using a scope on his gun. It’s revealed in the “Practical” episode of “Disney Gallery” that Blurgg shot was done with stop-motion animation. Just another example of how the show used so many different methods to tell the story.

Mando’s weapons were modelled after World War II guns.

Disney Plus

“The Mandalorian” prop master, Josh Roth, said in the “Practical” episode that the weapons on the show were modelled after World War II guns. This was done because that’s how the weapons for the original “Star Wars” trilogy were put together, taking inspiration from WW II-era firearms.

Some shots of Mando’s ship, The Razor Crest, were miniatures.

Disney Plus Mini version of The Razor Crest.

Though the show used a lot of visual effects, it did find a place for miniatures to be showcased. Originally a miniature of Mando’s The Razor Crest was built for lighting purposes. However, Industrial Light & Magic’s John Knoll said on the “Practical” episode that the miniature of the craft ended up in around 15 shots throughout the season.

Every episode of “The Mandalorian” was done in pre-visualisation before shooting.

Disney Plus Everything on the show was mapped out digitally as a pre-vis before shooting.

Episode 6 of “Disney Gallery,” titled “Process,” is completely dedicated to the way the show was made, which heavily had to do with pre-visualisation. It’s a method used by many big Hollywood projects where you create a rough digital rundown of scenes before they are made – often for big action sequences.

But “The Mandalorian” went a step further. The show pre-vis’d every single episode, with the directors working on them months before shooting to figure out what effects needed to be created for “The Volume” and what practical effects were needed on set. Not to mention figuring out story structure and stunt performances.

Composer Ludwig Göransson used recorders he bought to create The Mandalorian score.

Disney Plus Ludwig Göransson playing a recorder.

Ludwig Göransson, who is known for his work on movies like “Creed” and “Black Panther” (which earned him an Oscar), is responsible for the show’s unique music cues. He bought a packet of recorders that kids use in music class to create the show’s theme and came up with a different soundtrack for all eight episodes of “The Mandalorian” season.

Göransson used this giant board to create music for chapter 6 of the show.

Disney Plus Look at this board Ludwig used.

This giant synthesiser board is what Göransson used to create the most memorable music from the show, which was the score in “Chapter 6: The Prisoner.”

The show paid homage to a classic piece of equipment from “The Empire Strikes Back.”

Disney Plus Werner Herzog with the comtono.

“Star Wars” fans can’t get enough of the comtono, a container that looks like an ice cream maker that first showed up in a passing shot in “Empire Strikes Back.” In “The Sin” episode of the show, it’s revealed to be a safe containing Mando’s payment after he hands over The Child to The Client.

Favreau said in episode 8 of “Disney Gallery” (“Connections”) he knew the fans would go wild over its cameo.

Mando’s Pulse Blaster is inspired by a gun he used in the “Star Wars Holiday Special.”

Disney Plus Boba Fett using the Pulse Blaster in the ‘Star Wars Holiday Special.’

Favreau also noted in “Connections” that the idea for the Pulse Blaster weapon Mando used on the show came from Boba Fett’s appearance in the “Star Wars Holiday Special” where he uses it.

Many of the Stormtroopers in the season finale episode are from the 501st Legion.

Disney Plus Many of the Stormtroopers in this shot are from the fan organisation 501st Legion.

In the scene where Moff Gideon pins down Mando with his army of Stormtroopers, many of them were part of the fan organisation, 501st Legion.

Known across the world, these “Star Wars” fans have screen accurate costumes of villains from the “Star Wars” universe and are called on at premieres and other functions to entertain. In this scene, Lucasfilm called upon the 501st so Gideon’s army could look very menacing.

Mark Hamill was the voice of the bartender EV-9D9 in “The Gunslinger” episode.

Disney Plus The great Mark Hamill showing off his voiceover skills.

Here’s some good trivia to throw out.

In “Chapter 5: The Gunslinger,” Mando ends up on Mos Eisley and goes to the cantina that is famously showcased in the first “Star Wars” movie. Now operated by droids, Favreau noted in the “Connections” episode of “Disney Gallery” that Mark Hamill is the voice of the bartender talking to Mando, EV-9D9.

That is the same model droid that shows up in “Return of the Jedi” that gives R2-D2 and C-3PO jobs after they are captured in Jabba the Hut’s palace.

