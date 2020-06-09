A Black Lives Matter protester took us behind the scenes and showed us how organisers are protecting themselves from the coronavirus — and the police

Joey Hadden, Claire Molloy, Kaitlyn Wang
Claire Molloy/Business InsiderOnni Adams is a Black Lives Matter protester in NYC.

Onni Adams is one of the tens of thousands of New Yorkers who have taken to the streets in the past few weeks to protest the death of George Floyd.

Claire Molloy/Business InsiderOnni Adams said she used the whistle to let people know there was an undercover detective around.

She is one of the millions across the country stepping out amid the coronavirus pandemic to protest against systematic racism and police brutality.

Claire Molloy/Business InsiderBlack Lives Matter protests in New York City pictured between May 29, and June 2, 2020.

“What we learned from quarantine is that the world can come to a halt,” Adams told Business Insider. “Society can change.”

Claire Molloy/Business InsiderOmni Adams at a Black Lives Matter protest in New York City between May 29, and June 2, 2020.

“Now there’s nothing stopping us,” she added. “We don’t have a job to go to. We don’t have a school to attend right now. We need to be here.”

Claire Molloy/Business InsiderAdams stands at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in New York City between May 29, and June 2, 2020.

Behind the scenes of protests, an organisation called the NYC Revolutionaries is providing protesters with food, masks, medical supplies, water bottles, markers, and whistles.

Claire Molloy/Business InsiderMedical supplies at a Black Lives Matter protest in New York City between May 29, and June 2, 2020.

These supplies are meant to be protection against both the coronavirus and the police. There have been reports of police clashing with protestors, using tear gas and rubber bullets.

Claire Molloy/Business InsiderThe supplies are in a clear plastic bag so that nothing is concealed.

“After my first protest, I realised if I’m dehydrated and I’m not eating, how many other people are out here, fighting the good fight, dehydrated and not eating?” Adams said.

Claire Molloy/Business InsiderAdams gathers snacks to bring to a demonstration.

“To me, it’s important that we just take care of each other,” she continued.

Claire Molloy/Business InsiderAdams prepares for a demonstration in NYC.

While most of the protests have been peaceful …

Claire Molloy/Business InsiderA Black Lives Matter demonstration in New York City pictured between May 29, and June 2, 2020.

… some have turned violent.

Claire Molloy/Business InsiderBlack Lives Matter protests in New York City pictured between May 29, and June 2, 2020.

“This is not something that is just out of rash, out of anger. It’s not out of hatred,” Adams said of the protests.

Claire Molloy/Business InsiderAdams speaks at a Black Lives Matter protest in New York City between May 29, and June 2, 2020.

“This is a way for us to try to find a middle ground,” she continued.

Claire Molloy/Business InsiderBlack Lives Matter demonstrators and police officers pictured in New York City between May 29, and June 2, 2020.

Protests in New York and around the world have continued into their third week.

Claire Molloy/Business InsiderA Black Lives Matter protester takes a photo in New York City between May 29, and June 2, 2020.

Mayor Bill de Blasio lifted New York’s temporary nightly curfew, which was implemented to reduce violent protests, on Sunday. The curfew was originally set from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on June 1 and then modified to 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on June 2.

Claire Molloy/Business InsiderBlack Lives Matter demonstrations in New York City pictured between May 29, and June 2, 2020.

