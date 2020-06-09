A Black Lives Matter protester took us behind the scenes and showed us how organisers are protecting themselves from the coronavirus — and the police

- Protests have erupted across the US, including New York City, after George Floyd, a Black man, was killed in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.
- Onni Adams is a member of the group, NYC Revolutionaries, that provides masks, water, and other supplies to protesters marching against police brutality.
- Adams gave Business Insider Today a look at how she prepares for long days of marching alongside thousands of New Yorkers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
- View more episodes of Business Insider Today on Facebook.
Onni Adams is one of the tens of thousands of New Yorkers who have taken to the streets in the past few weeks to protest the death of George Floyd.
Claire Molloy/Business InsiderOnni Adams said she used the whistle to let people know there was an undercover detective around.
Source: Business Insider Today
She is one of the millions across the country stepping out amid the coronavirus pandemic to protest against systematic racism and police brutality.
Claire Molloy/Business InsiderBlack Lives Matter protests in New York City pictured between May 29, and June 2, 2020.
Source: Business Insider Today
“What we learned from quarantine is that the world can come to a halt,” Adams told Business Insider. “Society can change.”
Claire Molloy/Business InsiderOmni Adams at a Black Lives Matter protest in New York City between May 29, and June 2, 2020.
Source: Business Insider Today
“Now there’s nothing stopping us,” she added. “We don’t have a job to go to. We don’t have a school to attend right now. We need to be here.”
Claire Molloy/Business InsiderAdams stands at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in New York City between May 29, and June 2, 2020.
Source: Business Insider Today
Behind the scenes of protests, an organisation called the NYC Revolutionaries is providing protesters with food, masks, medical supplies, water bottles, markers, and whistles.
Claire Molloy/Business InsiderMedical supplies at a Black Lives Matter protest in New York City between May 29, and June 2, 2020.
Source: Business Insider Today
These supplies are meant to be protection against both the coronavirus and the police. There have been reports of police clashing with protestors, using tear gas and rubber bullets.
Source: Business Insider Today, Business Insider
“After my first protest, I realised if I’m dehydrated and I’m not eating, how many other people are out here, fighting the good fight, dehydrated and not eating?” Adams said.
Source: Business Insider Today
“To me, it’s important that we just take care of each other,” she continued.
Source: Business Insider Today
While most of the protests have been peaceful …
Claire Molloy/Business InsiderA Black Lives Matter demonstration in New York City pictured between May 29, and June 2, 2020.
Source: Business Insider Today
… some have turned violent.
Claire Molloy/Business InsiderBlack Lives Matter protests in New York City pictured between May 29, and June 2, 2020.
Source: Business Insider Today
“This is not something that is just out of rash, out of anger. It’s not out of hatred,” Adams said of the protests.
Claire Molloy/Business InsiderAdams speaks at a Black Lives Matter protest in New York City between May 29, and June 2, 2020.
Source: Business Insider Today
“This is a way for us to try to find a middle ground,” she continued.
Claire Molloy/Business InsiderBlack Lives Matter demonstrators and police officers pictured in New York City between May 29, and June 2, 2020.
Source: Business Insider Today
Protests in New York and around the world have continued into their third week.
Claire Molloy/Business InsiderA Black Lives Matter protester takes a photo in New York City between May 29, and June 2, 2020.
Source: Business Insider, the Guardian
Mayor Bill de Blasio lifted New York’s temporary nightly curfew, which was implemented to reduce violent protests, on Sunday. The curfew was originally set from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on June 1 and then modified to 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on June 2.
Claire Molloy/Business InsiderBlack Lives Matter demonstrations in New York City pictured between May 29, and June 2, 2020.
Source: Newsweek, Business Insider, Business Insider
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.