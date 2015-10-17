Here's a new behind-the-scenes video for Showtime's hedge fund show 'Billions'

Showtime has put out a behind-the-scenes video for the upcoming hedge fund drama “Billions” that debuts next year.

The 12-episode series stars Damian Lewis, who plays a hedge fund king Bobby “Axe” Axelrod, the CEO of AXE Capital, and Paul Giamatti, who plays US Attorney Chuck Rhoades.

“You will see your preconceptions constantly challenged — who’s good? who’s bad? And what people are prepared to do to get what they want,” Lewis said in the video.

Giamatti described the series as a “thriller” and a “cat and mouse game” between his character and hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod.

The show was written by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and New York Times editor/CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin.

It premieres January 17, 2016 at 10pm EST.

Check out the behind-the-scenes video [via IndieWire]:



Check out the official trailer too:

