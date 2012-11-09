A Performer At The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Hit His Head And Started Bleeding

A performer at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (not the one who was injured)

Yesterday I went to the taping of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.It’s an epic production that gets more elaborate with each passing year. Everyone can watch the show when it airs December 4.



But there were a few things that happened during the show that probably won’t make it to the heavily-edited television special.

The show tapes twice so the network can take the best parts and create a flawless finished product.

Here are a few:

The show’s “Circus” opener included performers from the NYC company AntiGravity. One of the men was doing tricks with a hoop and appeared to hit his head. He made a face when it happened, but thinking he was joking, many people in the audience laughed. But then he started bleeding profusely and ran off the stage. A spokesperson told us the performer, Nate Crawford, was fine and “went on to perform the next show.”

Rihanna was wearing a long, flowing cape and tripped slightly during her performance of “Diamonds In The Sky.” But like a true professional, she played it off and even managed to walk backwards in the difficult ensemble.

When Justin Bieber got onstage, he got more screams than the other performers, Rihanna and Bruno Mars, even though the audience was composed of adults. Women continued to scream throughout his set.

Many women in the audience wore sequined cocktail dresses, but because of the nasty nor’easter in New York, also wore boots instead of heels.

Adriana Lima began dancing with Rihanna during the closer on the runway.

Bieber performed an acoustic version of “As Long As You Love Me” when the crew rushed to set up for the next portion of the show.

It may not be clear on TV, but the light fixtures in the audience changed for each section of the show. There were lanterns for the “Angels In Bloom” portion and silver stars for the “screen sirens” part.

At the end of the show, all of the models stormed the stage. Huge, star-shaped balloons poured down from the ceiling, which the models kicked into the audience. Many audience members kept the balloons.

If you want even more from the show, you can check out our photos from the big event.

