Go Behind The Scenes Of The New SLS South Beach With Hotel Manager Albert Mertz

What a place to work.

Photo: SLS Hotels

SLS Hotels opened its fourth property in South Beach to much fanfare in June, and has quickly become a hotspot on the Miami scene.The Philippe Starck-designed property in the heart of Collins Avenue’s art deco district has 140 rooms, including penthouses designed by Lenny Kravitz (rooms start at $325/night). There are also shiny new restaurant offerings from culinary giants José Andrés and Master Sushi Chef Katsuya Uechi and the latest iteration of Hyde Lounge, SLS’s nightlife brand.



Presiding over the property is general manager Albert Mertz, who oversees a staff of 500 and makes sure everything from the poolside fare to the concierge service is up to snuff.

He agreed to take along a camera so we could see what it’s like to run one of the hottest hotels in Miami.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.