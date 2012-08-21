Go Behind The Scenes Of The New SLS South Beach With Hotel Manager Albert Mertz

Photo: SLS Hotels
SLS Hotels opened its fourth property in South Beach to much fanfare in June, and has quickly become a hotspot on the Miami scene.The Philippe Starck-designed property in the heart of Collins Avenue’s art deco district has 140 rooms, including penthouses designed by Lenny Kravitz (rooms start at $325/night). There are also shiny new restaurant offerings from culinary giants José Andrés and Master Sushi Chef Katsuya Uechi and the latest iteration of Hyde Lounge, SLS’s nightlife brand.
Presiding over the property is general manager Albert Mertz, who oversees a staff of 500 and makes sure everything from the poolside fare to the concierge service is up to snuff.
He agreed to take along a camera so we could see what it’s like to run one of the hottest hotels in Miami.
General Manager Albert Mertz arrives at the SLS at 7am every morning. Before arriving he's already spent an hour checking email.
Here he is greeting the lobby staff. 520 people are employed by the hotel, one of four SLS properties.
Soon, Mertz is off on a walk around the property. The hotel, designed by Philippe Starck, has 140 guest rooms.
The chefs at The Bazaar by José Andrés, one of two restaurants at the SLS, show Mertz some new dish ideas they've come up with.
In the hotel business, it's the little things that count. Mertz hides a trash can at the hotel's outdoor bar out of view of guests.
Next it's time for a stop at the SLS' other restaurant, Katsuya, where Mertz catches up with the chefs. The menu here is modern Japanese with a twist.
Mertz heads down to Hyde Beach, an indoor/outdoor lounge with pools. Even non-guests can hang here, for a fee ($50 food and drink minimum for chairs, $100 for day beds).
At a major hotel property, the maintenance never ends. Mertz checks up on an engineering project near the pool.
After lunch, it's time to oversee an architectural photo shoot in one of the property's 10 villas. Between fashion, press, and marketing shoots, this scene is not uncommon.
A brief run-in with the chief of security. In addition to the security chief, 25 employees deal with hotel safety.
Prior to dinner service at The Bazaar by José Andrés, Mertz stops by to offer a few words of encouragement to the staff.
