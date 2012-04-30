Go Behind The Scenes At A Key Afghan Military Base

Photo: Geoffrey Ingersoll

A while ago, we featured a cast of characters that our contributor Geoffrey Ingersoll is following while embedded with Marine units and Afghan forces in Helmand province. This photo feature takes you right into the day-to-day actions and conversations of Afghan forces as they shoulder a leading role inherited from their American mentors. See the pictures >



Have a look at Geoffrey’s intimate portraits of military life in Afghanistan — from the office of a stalwart General, to an urgent medical mission, and the faces of the counterinsurgency. The full text Geoffrey’s accompanying story will be released as a four-part series featuring The General, a legendary Afghan officer.

Brigadier General Abdul Wasea (pronounced, “Wa-Say”), commander of the 2nd Afghan Army Brigade in northern Helmand and Nimroz, is sitting next to me on the couch, one leg folded up underneath the other.

He issues a few orders, and the last remaining officers scurry out the door.

Then he turns toward me.

“So?” He says.

