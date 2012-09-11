Here's What We Saw Backstage At Nicole Miller's Sci-Fi Runway Show

Photo: Meredith Galante/Business Insider

Nature and science fiction don’t normally go together, but the themes melded smoothly on the runway at Nicole Miller’s New York Fashion Week runway show Friday evening.”I had this book called Super Nature, and it made me start thinking about the super natural,” designer Nicole Miller said before the show. “So that got me thinking about surrealism. The show turned into a nature meets sci-fi theme.”



Miller dubbed the collection “Batteries Not Included.”

The scene behind the runway was typically chaotic, with five different people working on a model’s hair, nails, and makeup at once.

The spring like included classic black dresses, Miller’s staple. But the models themselves were anything but boring.

