Here's What We Saw Backstage At Nicole Miller's Sci-Fi Runway Show

Nature and science fiction don’t normally go together, but the themes melded smoothly on the runway at Nicole Miller’s New York Fashion Week runway show Friday evening.”I had this book called Super Nature, and it made me start thinking about the super natural,” designer Nicole Miller said before the show. “So that got me thinking about surrealism. The show turned into a nature meets sci-fi theme.”
Miller dubbed the collection “Batteries Not Included.”
The scene behind the runway was typically chaotic, with five different people working on a model’s hair, nails, and makeup at once.
The spring like included classic black dresses, Miller’s staple. But the models themselves were anything but boring.
She said her hair was dyed like this before the show, and since it matched some of the clothes, Nicole Miller loved her even more.
Here are the press-on nails Miller used on her models. The black nails were designed by Candice Manacchio, lead artist of CND.
This model had her makeup done first, so the hairdresser used a towel to cover her face so the hairspray wouldn't ruin her look.
This woman snapped a photo of herself on her Blackberry while professional photographers captured images of her.
