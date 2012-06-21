Check Out What McDonald's Does To Its Burgers Before They Appear In Ads

Photo: Screengrab from McDonaldsCanada on YouTube

Fast food advertising is famous for the discrepancies between what the food looks like in the ad, and what it looks like in real-life.McDonald’s Canada has released a video on YouTube that takes you behind the scenes of a typical photo shoot for one of its advertisements—detailing exactly McDonald’s does to make its burgers look so much better than they do in stores.



It was an unexpectedly transparent response to a customer who asked, “Why does your food look different in the advertising than what is in the store?”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.