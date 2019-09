Matt Damon and Michael Douglas star in the highly anticipated HBO film “Behind the Candelabra,” based on the 1988 autobiographical novel by Scott Thorson (Damon) about his relationship with flamboyant pianist and musician, Liberace (Douglas).



The movie, directed by Steven Soderbergh, is set to debut May 26.

