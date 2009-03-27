Behind Peter Chernin's "Family Guy" Appearance (VIDEO)

How did the folks behind Fox’s big hit Family Guy get their boss, Peter Chernin, to make a cameo in last Sunday’s episode? Simple, he’s a champion of the show and, we hear, a pretty amiable guy.



“We thought, rather than trying to find a uniqueness to who Peter [Griffin] would pitch to, why don’t we see if Chernin is available?” executive producer David Goodman told the LA Times. “And he was happy to do it . . . though he had a slight discomfort when he had to sign a SAG contract.”

Hmm, interesting. Does this mean Chernin is sort of a SAG member now? Could that explain why he hasn’t wanted to get involved with the actors’ contract dispute?

Even though Chernin’s cameo seemed like an even bigger deal now that he’s flying the coop at Fox, he actually recorded his scene last year, right after the writers’ strike ended.

“We had no idea he was leaving when we thought of including him,” Goodman added. “We’re sorry to see him go. He was a real champion of the show.”

Family Guy creator Seth McFarlane already seems to be returning the favour, doing an ad for Chernin’s pet project Hulu.

Missed Chernin on Sunday (he played himself and heard a pitch from Peter Griffin for Handi-Quacks, an animated show about three handicapped ducks)? We’ve got the clip here, courtesy, naturally, of Hulu:





