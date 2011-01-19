Behind One Of The Best Designed iPad Apps: History Of Jazz

One of my favourite new iPad apps is the “History of Jazz” app. It’s a bit expensive, at $10, and not everyone will care about the app, but it is one of the examples of where I hope the book industry goes. It’s one of the more popular apps, and has a very high rating on the iTunes store right now.



So, I went and met the team, 955 Dreams, who built it, and had a conversation about what it took to build it. I love this company and their process behind developing apps. Great conversation and you’ll get a good demo of the app during the conversation, too.



