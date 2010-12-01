Behind CBS' Early Show Shakeup: Harry Smith Out, Erica Hill In

Harry Smith and Maggie Rodriguez got axed from the Early Show Tuesday. Howard Kurtz talks to Smith and CBS News President Sean McManus about the perennial challenges of the low-rated show.Harry Smith is sounding remarkably upbeat for a man who just got pushed out of his job.

“I took a long walk on a cold golf course on Sunday and realised I have an awful lot to be grateful for,” he told me hours after CBS announced that he is being replaced as co-host of the Early Show. “I’ve done morning television on CBS for 17 of the last 23 years. That’s a lot of miles, a lot of amazing destinations.” He recently found a photo of himself and Vaclav Havel, taken soon after the last president of Czechoslovakia was sworn in.

