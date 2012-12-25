57 behavioural Biases That Make Us Think Irrationally

We all view the world through different lenses. This has to do with our upbringing, our collective experiences, and our subconscious behavioural biases.



Until we take a deep look into why we see the world the way we do, we’ll never have the capacity for real change.

Inherent biases cause us to make snap judgments based on bad information, to be unfair and to waste time. This is clearly problematic for investors, managers and people in general.

We’ve collected a long list of cognitive biases from the Singularity Institute, Tim Richard’s Psy-Fi Blog and more, to bring these biases to light so we can disrupt our thinking and come to terms with reality.

