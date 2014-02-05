Meet The Quirky Victoria's Secret Angel Who Is Taking Over The Brand

Behati Prinsloo has become a fan favourite at Victoria’s Secret, and the brand is taking notice.

Prinsloo has become one of the most beloved Angels at the lingerie retailer, coming only behind Candice Swanepoel in terms of search popularity. She’s prominently featured in the brand’s catalogues and ads.

The model has come a long way since she was a girl in Namibia.

See how she ascended to the top of the modelling world — and nabbed a “Sexiest Man Alive,” to boot.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.