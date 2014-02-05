Meet The Quirky Victoria's Secret Angel Who Is Taking Over The Brand

Behati Prinsloo has become a fan favourite at Victoria’s Secret, and the brand is taking notice.
Prinsloo has become one of the most beloved Angels at the lingerie retailer, coming only behind Candice Swanepoel in terms of search popularity. She’s prominently featured in the brand’s catalogues and ads.
The model has come a long way since she was a girl in Namibia.
See how she ascended to the top of the modelling world — and nabbed a “Sexiest Man Alive,” to boot.
Behati was born in Grootfontein, Namibia. Her dad was a church minister, and her mum ran a bed and breakfast.
When Behati was 16, she was discovered at a South African grocery store by the same scout who first signed Kate Moss. She moved to New York and began walking in runway shows for Chanel and Prada.
In 2006, Behati became a fashion It girl when designer Henry Holland released a t-shirt that said 'Fancy a screw, Behati Prinsloo?'
But in 2007, she got her real big break -- modelling for Victoria's Secret. She started as a model for the Pink line for teens.
In 2010, Victoria's Secret let Behati design her own swimsuit line, called Behati Loves Pink. She told Teen Vogue that her inspiration came from prints in her hometown in Africa.
Her role at Victoria's Secret became more prominent. In 2012, she graduated from modelling for Pink and had a starring role in the fashion show. Here, she walks as a witch.
Her love life also heated up. She announced in 2013 that she was engaged to Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.
Her high-profile relationship and quirky style have led to legions of online fans who run Twitter accounts and blogs in her honour.
Victoria's Secret has also given Behati more attention in the past year. She had a starring role in the most recent swimsuit catalogue.
According to Yahoo! search data, Behati was the second most searched-for Angel during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She came only behind Candace Swanepoel, long considered to be the leading Angel for the brand.
