Two Interesting Theories About Instagram's Success Applicable To Other Products

This week we held our annual IGNITION conference on the future of media, and one of the panels brought together some of the smartest people from visually-based internet companies to discuss the rise of the visual web.



Business Insider deputy editor Nicholas Carlson asked the panelists why they thought Instagram was such a huge success in a market and a time that had a number of visual apps and tools in competition.

Behance founder Scott Belsky said that the “ego analytics” associated with the product, or centering the product around “likes” and popularity, were a big reason for the app to take off.

Charles Forman, founder and CEO of PictureLife, said that Instagram’s success was due to a hard-to-describe technical facility.

In the context of other visual applications, “Instagram felt like butter,” and all the other applications, especially Facebook, felt like sandpaper,” said Forman.

Both of “ego analytics” and “like butter” effect are surely applicable to other apps and products.

Watch the discussion below.

