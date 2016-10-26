Bega Cheese shares are falling again

Shopping for baby milk powder in Beijing. Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

Shares in Bega Cheese fell again after its warning on sales of infant formula to China.

A short time ago, they were down 4.4% to $5.16.

Yesterday the shares lost 16.8% after the company foreshadowed a provision of between $5 million and $7 million on inventory in its partnership with vitamins maker Blackmores to sell infant formula to China.

Sales haven’t materialised as forecast when the joint venture started in January and the partnership has also hit strong headwinds in the Australia market.

