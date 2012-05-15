Before You Give Him Money At a Fancy Fundraiser, Obama Takes Your Cell Phone Away

Photo: AP

Last night at the fundraiser hosted by Blackstone COO Tony James, the Obama campaign went to the unprecedented step of asking all 60 well-heeled attendees to hand in their cell phones before entering. They were literally asked to put them in a plastic bag.



This new step is meant to prevent leaks.

Zeke Miller of Buzzfeed points out:

The fundraising sessions are one of the last vestige of privacy for the president outside of the White House, and a rare opportunity for top donors to hear relatively unscripted remarks by the most powerful man in the world, and to ask him questions.

But Obama got burned at a fundraiser four years ago, when someone surreptitiously recorded him attributing his primary losses to voters who “who cling to their guns and religion” and then leaked it.

via Dashiell Bennet at The Atlantic Wire

