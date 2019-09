We’re still really struck by the extent to which one day of market gains (yesterday) seems to have changed market sentiment and the view towards the economy.



But before you get too excited, just remember, it’s been an endless series of false hopes this year.

You can see all the failures to launch nicely on this chart.

