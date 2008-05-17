Before You Get Excited About the Housing Report...

, at first glance, seems to indicate that we may have finally hit bottom. The 8.2% jump in starts, however, obscures a more dismal picture, since the majority of the upside came from the volatile multi-family sector. Single family homes, a less volatile and more reliable measure, dropped to a 17-year low. The WSJ’s Real Time Economics blog has assembled a number of reactions, and the consensus is anything but bullish:



The headline increase in starts means nothing; it is all due to a rebound in the hugely volatile, but essentially trendless, multi-family sector, where starts plunged 35.1% in March and then jumped 36.0% in April. Almost every time multi-family starts drop sharply they rebound the next month; we don’t understand why the consensus view failed to take this into account. Much more important is the single-family sector, where starts dipped 1.7% to a new low of 0.692M. Single-family permits rose 4.0%, though, the first increase since March last year. One good month is not a recovery though, especially given Easter seasonal problems. Listen to the builders; NAHB [National Association of Home Builders] survey yesterday was hideous. –Ian Shepherdson, High Frequency Economics

Single family starts stood at 692,000 in April. Outside of a single month during the 1990-91 recession, this represents the low point since the 1981-82 housing market collapse… The inventory of unsold new single-family homes now stands at 470,00. A more normal level is around 350,000. Given current trends in new construction and sales, we estimate that it may take up to a year to achieve equilibrium — but, at least things are moving in the right direction. –David Greenlaw, Morgan Stanley

