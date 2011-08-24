Before You Buy Concert Tickets, See Where Your Facebook Friends Are Sitting

Ticketmaster just rolled out Facebook integration in its interactive seat map feature. If you sign into Facebook before you buy a ticket online, you’ll be able to see which of your Facebook friends are also going and where they’re sitting.



A couple weeks ago, Facebook director Sean Ryan explained that e-commerce and media are two big areas of focus for Facebook’s business, and used concert ticketing as an example. Ticketmaster has seen that each time users share information about a concert ticket they bought via Facebook, it generates an average of $5 in incremental sales.

More than 9,000 venues have interactive seat maps on Ticketmaster and LiveNation.com (which owns Ticketmaster).

Here’s a video showing how the integration works:

