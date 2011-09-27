Before Winning The Florida Straw Poll, Herman Cain Almost Quit The Campaign

Photo: Associated Press

Former Godfather’s Pizza executive Herman Cain tells Yahoo’s Chris Moody that he considered dropping out of the GOP nominating contest at least twice.In a upset, Cain defeated Texas Gov. Rick Perry in Saturday’s Florida Straw poll — and though while his prospects for winning the nomination are no better today then they were on Friday, he now carries weight as a significant endorser for one of the top-tier candidate.



Here’s the exchange from The Ticket blog:

“The thing that I’ve learned about myself in this campaign–because I’ve never had this happen to me before on a single challenge–is that I’ve gone to the brink, ready to pull the plug, but came back, twice,” Cain said. “I’ve only had two days where I personally felt, should I pull the plug? For different reasons. That’s how frustrating a campaign can be.”

When I pressed for details, he said he’d prefer to keep them to himself.

“I can’t tell you what those two days are,” he said. “But think about the number of days we’ve been on this campaign. Two ain’t that bad.”

