Before They Were Oscar Nominees, These A-List Actors Were In Some Super Weird Movies

Before George Clooney was an Oscar-winning actor/writer/director, he played Matt Stevens in 1988’s “Return of the Killer Tomatoes!”



Seriously.

And before Clooney’s pal Brad Pitt was a father of six and Oscar contender for his role in “Moneyball,” he was just a regular guy living an animated existence in 1992’s “Cool World.”

From Rooney Mara to Meryl Streep, we uncovered 15 of this year’s Oscar nominees’ oddest roles of all time.

Yes, George Clooney actually appears as a lead character in this 'Tomatoes' sequel. The film follows villain Professor Gangreen as he tries to start an invasion of human-shaped tomatoes. Clooney also guest-starred in several TV shows during the early days of his career, the most famous being the comedy 'The Facts of Life.' Hugh Jackman stars as 19th century Duke Leopold who is accidentally transported to present-day New York and falls in love with a modern-day Meg Ryan. But don't forget about Viola Davis, who has a brief cameo as a police officer who fights with Leopold when he doesn't pick up his dog's 'bowel movements' on the street. Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn play two rivals who will do anything to stay young and more beautiful than the other. But when both take potion to keep their looks, the women find out the liquid doesn't deliver the results they intended. Streep also took on another kooky role as the mistress of Roseanne Barr's husband in 'She-Devil' (1989). In 'Cool World,' a comic book writer who is transported to an animated world and seduced by an evil femme fatale cartoon (or 'doodle' as they're called) who is just trying to cross into the real, human world. This leads to dire consequences for both universes. And it's up to Brad Pitt (Detective Frank Harris) to stop the destruction. Pitt also guest-starred on the hit cop show '21 Jumpstreet' opposite Johnny Depp. After doing a guest spot on 'Baywatch,' Michelle Williams became a teenage sensation in the late 90s while romancing James Van Der Beek on 'Dawson's Creek.' But while engaging in love triangles on the WB show, Williams was also hitting the silver screen in the oddball comedy, 'Dick.' Williams and Kirsten Dunst star as two teenagers who unknowingly help expose the Watergate Scandal by becoming the 'Deep Throat' informers. Christopher Plummer stars as Doctor Parnassus, a man who runs an exciting, out-of-this-world imaginrium where people can envision their deepest desires. While this movie only came out a few years ago and is famous for being Heath Ledger's last, Plummer has been making more avant-garde films from the beginning of his career. He also starred in 'The Pyx' (1973) about a heroin-addicted prostitute who discovers a Satanic cult. Melissa McCarthy is known for her sweet humour on the WB's 'Gilmore Girls' as well as her raunchy side, which we saw in 'Bridesmaids.' But before her starring roles, McCarthy played a sorority girl who judges a fellow classmate for falling in love with a mentally challenged boy in the dark comedy, 'Pumpkin.' McCarthy also stretched some comedy muscles as a guest star on her cousin's short-lived 'The Jenny McCarthy Show.' In the creepy 'Tiptoes,' Gary Oldman plays a dwarf who falls in love with his average-sized brother's fiancé. But that's not the only strange Oldman film. He also played a hitchhiker who believes he's found his long lost mother in the thriller 'Track 29.' After going toe-to-toe with Billy Bob Thorton in 2003's 'Bad Santa', Octavia Spencer played one of the many 'schmucks' in 2008's 'Dinner for Schmucks.' But out of her over decade-long career, 2009 brought the odd, 'Herpes Boy.' The movie is about a boy who is born with an abnormal birthmark above his mouth and becomes a viral sensation. Kenneth Branagh has made his name directing and starring in film-adaptations of 'Shakespeare.' But his strangest film doesn't come from old England, but the US of A. Branagh plays the villain in 'Wild Wild West,' a film about two men who must save the country from an evil ex-Confederate inventor from the 19th century. Nowadays Jonah Hill spends a lot of time hanging with comedy staples like Judd Apatow or movie stars such as his 'Moneyball' co-star, Brad Pitt. And unlike most celebs, Hill has had a pretty A-list rise to the top. In the David O. Russell-directed 'I Heart Huckabees,' Hill gets to share screen time with Mark Wahlberg, Jude Law and Dustin Hoffman. The movie is an existential look into the lives of several intertwining characters. Rooney Mara has a brief cameo in 'Urban Legends: Bloody Mary,' a horror comedy that her sister Kate ironically headlines. The movie is the third in the 'Urban Legends' series and follows a group of high schoolers who partake in the telling of scary urban legends throughout history. Though Nick Nolte has had trouble off-screen, he has seen on-screen success with some great performance like his Oscar-nominated role in 'Warrior.' But before the stardom, Nolte was just another struggling actor. In this cult cop movie, Nolte played a teen extra. In reality he was already into his thirties. Before she silently lit up the screen in 'The Artist,' Bérénice Bejo was rocking in England during the knight and jousting age. Bejo plays the handmaiden to Heath Ledger's love interest in the film. You've seen the films that didn't get the gold statue recognition, what about the ones that did? Check out all the trailers for the Oscar-nominated films just in time for February 26th >>

