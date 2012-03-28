Before They Were Famous, These 15 Celebrities Held Seriously Odd Jobs

Not everyone can start out in the acting, modelling or talk show industry without first breaking a little sweat.



From Howard Stern to Brad Pitt, most celebrities began their careers making a modest earning and doing menial tasks.

From Cindy Crawford ruining her manicures on corn to Amy Adams‘ skimpy uniform to downright embarrassing (see: Victoria Beckham, slide 8), these 15 celebrities know what it means to pay your dues.

