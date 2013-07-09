Before The Day Is Done, You've Got To Check Out Today's Google Doodle Game

Roswell Google Doodle game

If you haven’t had a chance to visit the Google home page today, now’s a good time to check out the fun game posted there in honour of the infamous Roswell UFO incident.



In 1947, a strange object crashed into a ranch near Rosell, New Mexico, and speculation ran wild that it was a UFO carrying alien life. In the decades since, the Roswell incident has been a favourite of conspiracy theorists.

To celebrate what did (or didn’t) happen in Roswell all those years ago, Google created a game. Use your mouse to make the alien walk through the Roswell ranch, picking up objects along the way.

The goal is is to help him collect the parts of his ship so he can fix it and fly home. If you succeed, you’ll get a special reward.

(Spoiler … it’s a link to the Google search results for ‘Roswell UFO incident.)

If you’re reading this too late and the Doodle is gone from the Google’s home page, look for it here. Google keeps many of its interactive Doodles alive online if you know how to search for them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.