Before Stanley Kubrick Was Famous He Took These Stunning Photos Of New York In The 1940s

You know Stanley Kubrick as the director of A Clockwork Orange, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Full Metal Jacket and Eyes Wide Shut.But before he got to Hollywood, the Bronx-born Kubrick became an apprentice photographer at Look magazine in 1946. He was just 18 years old. During that period, he lived in Greenwich Village with his sweetheart, and later his wife, Toba Metz.
According to Flavorwire, he was Look’s youngest staff photographer and “he often shot on the sly, his camera concealed in a paper bag with a hole in it.”
His photos are packed with drama and beauty—clearly, he had an eye for an image, moving or still.
Kubrick's New York photos can be grouped into themes. Like a lot of photographers, he liked to shoot women. This is the actress Betsy von Furstenberg.
This isn't the Coney Island Cyclone—it's the Palisades amusement park in New Jersey, long since demolished.
Buildings and heights are another repeated theme in Kubrick's photography. That's a shoeshine boy on the fence.
