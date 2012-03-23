Before Stanley Kubrick Was Famous He Took These Stunning Photos Of New York In The 1940s

Photo: Wikimedia, CC.

You know Stanley Kubrick as the director of A Clockwork Orange, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Full Metal Jacket and Eyes Wide Shut.But before he got to Hollywood, the Bronx-born Kubrick became an apprentice photographer at Look magazine in 1946. He was just 18 years old. During that period, he lived in Greenwich Village with his sweetheart, and later his wife, Toba Metz.



According to Flavorwire, he was Look’s youngest staff photographer and “he often shot on the sly, his camera concealed in a paper bag with a hole in it.”

His photos are packed with drama and beauty—clearly, he had an eye for an image, moving or still.

