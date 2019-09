Like a lot of actors, Anne Hathaway did some pay-the-bills jobs before she got cast in blockbusters like Les Miserables and The Dark Knight Rises. In the late 1990s, before cell phones existed in any meaningful sense, she made this spot for Cincinnati Bell Telephone’s voicemail product and its agency Northlich, according to Jezebel.



