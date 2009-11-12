Before Playfish, EA Wanted A Deal With RockYou

Before it decided to acquire social games maker Playfish for $400 million, Electronic Arts (ERTS) wanted to form a joint venture with another popular Facebook app maker, RockYou.



A source familiar with EA’s plans tells us the EA-RockYou joint venture would have launched social games similar to those made by industry leaders Playfish and Zynga. The games would have made money selling ads and virtual goods.

The deal fell through about six months ago after RockYou CEO Lance Tokuda decided EA’s revenue share terms were too aggressive.

