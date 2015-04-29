Before he was executed, Bali Nine ringleader Myuran Sukumaran painted this gut-wrenching self portrait

As Australians come to terms with the news Bali Nine ringleaders, Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan, have been executed by Indonesian authorities overnight, there has been an outpouring of grief on social media.

Using art as an outlet was one way Sukumaran dealt with his situation.

Today, Sukumaran’s lawyer Todung Mulya Lubis, tweeted “I am sorry” and “I failed. I lost.” Words which convey some of the grief those closest to the men are experiencing.

Lubis also tweeted a photo of a self portrait Sukumaran painted and presented to his Australian barrister Julian McMahon. It depicts a man with a hole in his chest.

Self-potrait by Sukumaran. It is a painting given to @jmcmahonlawyer. Potrait with a big hole in his chest. pic.twitter.com/fQCR07B24Y — Todung Mulya Lubis (@TodungLubis) April 27, 2015

Sukumaran’s final painting was one of his heart.

