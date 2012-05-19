Zuckerberg's Very First Blog Post To Facebook Users

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

In 2006, Facebook was a year old and Mark Zuckerberg didn’t know he would soon be the world’s youngest billionaire. We dug up the very first blog post he ever wrote Facebook users on August 29, 2006.He asked them to not get angry every time the Facebook site changed. Apparently, Facebook lovers back in the day would get so frustrated with changes to the site that they would e-mail the company and ask them to change it back.



Considering Facebook’s user reaction to things like Timeline, some things may never change.

Here’s Zuck’s plea from 2006.

The Next Step…

by Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday, August 29, 2006 at 10:00pm

Last year there were no pretty photos. If you’ve been on Facebook for more than a year, you might remember we weren’t always called Facebook; we used to be thefacebook.com. And back then you could only have one photo—your profile picture. Before that, we didn’t have the wall, just a single box of text. And even before that, we didn’t have events, just parties. Maybe if you were here really early on, you might remember a time before we had messages or groups.

The old-style wall. We think the current wall is a big improvement. A lot has changed, and we’re not done improving the site yet. We have a bunch of good things coming out soon, so we wanted to give you a heads up. When we’ve made changes in the past, a lot of people have gotten upset and emailed in asking us to change the site back. Change can be disorienting, but we do it because we’re sure it makes the site better. It may have felt different at first, but things like photos, events, groups and the wall have all made Facebook a more useful and interesting site.

It’s our goal to provide a tool that helps people understand what’s going on with the people around them; all of our additions and changes contribute towards this goal. The new things we’re going to launch will do the same.

Mark Zuckerberg is the founder of Facebook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.