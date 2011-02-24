Before Groupon Ruled The World

Now that Groupon is a behemoth all it own, it’s far from the only game in town. There’s now Living Social, and about as many knock-offs of it as there are deal emails flooding your inbox.



But I’d like to give a shout out to the original, which started way back in 2004, and was originally focused on technology deals. It’s called Woot, and frankly, it’s worth checking out. One of the reasons I love it so is that unlike Groupon and its’ imitators, where you get an email deal for a car battery one day and half off at a yoga studio the next, you control what Woot serves up thanks to their category system.

There truly are some unbelievable deals for family needs at Kids.Woot, and my personal fave, Wine.Woot. (Which is exactly what it sounds like: deals on wine). They even offer a “wine side deals” section, where users offer up savings tips and promos codes they’ve found at sites other than Woot, which really tugs at my full-disclosure heart strings.

Unlike many online sites which only honour the deal with enough interest, Woot is based on low inventory and quick turnaround. So, if you see a deal that you can’t resist, snatch it up! This has nothing to do with the coupon deals, but the writing is also pretty hilarious and worth reading if you’re trying to spend less and save more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.