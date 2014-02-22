These Instagrams From Before And After Protests In Kiev Will Break Your Heart

Kiev, specifically Maidan Square, has become the epicentre of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

James Joiner from Esquire put together a brilliant feature showing side-by-side images from the same Instagram user there — one from before the devastation and one after.

We pulled three of the most striking. Head to Esquire’s website for the rest.

From braids to barricades:

From wild mushrooms to smouldering rubble:



From boats to explosions:

For more surreal juxtapositions, visit Esquire’s website.

