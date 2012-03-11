BEFORE AND AFTER: Unreal Pictures From The Japan Tsunami

Photo: Kyodo News/AP/AP/dapd
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake rocked Japan, triggering a tsunami that wiped out entire towns, leaving behind a trail of destruction. One year later, Japan is still recovering from the natural disaster that killed almost 20,000 people, led to a meltdown at a nuclear power plant in Fukushima and cost more than $300 billion in damage.
But much has changed in 12 months. Ships have been removed, homes rebuilt, and roads repaved.
AFTER (Feb. 23, 2012): The same ship sits in the same spot, though much of the wreckage has been cleared
BEFORE (March 15, 2011): Cars pass through the city of Minamisanriku, Japan, four days after the tsunami
BEFORE (March 13, 2011): A shopping centre parking lot is filled with cars and rubble of destroyed homes
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.