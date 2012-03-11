BEFORE AND AFTER: Unreal Pictures From The Japan Tsunami

Photo: Kyodo News/AP/AP/dapd

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake rocked Japan, triggering a tsunami that wiped out entire towns, leaving behind a trail of destruction. One year later, Japan is still recovering from the natural disaster that killed almost 20,000 people, led to a meltdown at a nuclear power plant in Fukushima and cost more than $300 billion in damage.



But much has changed in 12 months. Ships have been removed, homes rebuilt, and roads repaved.

