BEFORE AND AFTER: Unreal Pictures From The Japan Tsunami

Dina Spector
Tsunami

Photo: Kyodo News/AP/AP/dapd

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake rocked Japan, triggering a tsunami that wiped out entire towns, leaving behind a trail of destruction.  One year later, Japan is still recovering from the natural disaster that killed almost 20,000 people, led to a meltdown at a nuclear power plant in Fukushima and cost more than $300 billion in damage. 

But much has changed in 12 months. Ships have been removed, homes rebuilt, and roads repaved. 

BEFORE (March 28, 2011): A ship sits in the middle of a neighbourhood in northeastern Japan

AFTER (Feb. 23, 2012): The same ship sits in the same spot, though much of the wreckage has been cleared

BEFORE (March 15, 2011): Cars pass through the city of Minamisanriku, Japan, four days after the tsunami

AFTER (Feb. 12, 2012): Vehicles pass through the same area

BEFORE (March 17, 2011): A road in Kesennuma is sandwiched by debris

AFTER (Feb. 23, 2012): People pass through the same street

BEFORE (March 15, 2011): A survivor rides his bike through the city of Minamisanriku, Japan

AFTER (Feb 23, 2011): A car drives through the same spot

BEFORE (March 19, 2011): A woman kneels in the street over the body of her mother in Onagawa, Japan

AFTER (Feb. 22, 2012): A newly-built home sits at the site of the now-cleared area

BEFORE (March 19, 2011): Two people walk along a street in a residential neighbourhood in Onagawa

AFTER (Feb 22, 2011): Two people walk on the same spot

BEFORE (March 13, 2011): Survivors carry water in Kesennuma, Japan

AFTER (June 6, 2011): Three months later homes have been rebuilt

BEFORE (March 13, 2011): A shopping centre parking lot is filled with cars and rubble of destroyed homes

AFTER (June 3, 2011): The same parking lot has been cleared

BEFORE (March 3, 2011): A destroyed ship in Kesennuma, Japan

AFTER (June 6, 2011): Much of the dust from the rubble has cleared

BEFORE (March 11, 2011): Debris clogs the streets of Iwaki, Japan

AFTER (September 1, 2011): Half a year later vegetation has returned

See what parts of Japan looked like last year...

Stunning Photos Of The Fukushima Evacuation Zone >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.