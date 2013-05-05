Before And After Pics From Pixtr, The Photo App That Erases Your Flaws

Pixtr is a new iPhone app that makes people look more beautiful in photos.
It uses facial recognition software to scan the photo and make minor adjustments like slimming a nose or a jawline, trimming eyebrows, correcting camera distortion. It takes into account things like sex, hair colour, age.
It’s very easy to use. Just open the picture on your iPhone and open the app and it does the rest. The changes are very subtle, like airbrushing.
For now, the app is only available for the iPhone. An Android app is coming soon, though.
Look at the 'before' picture on the left and the 'after' on the right. Notice the colouring , nose, jawline.
Pixtr can tell if the photo is of a man or a woman and adjusts accordingly. Notice the eyebrows, cheekbones, jawline.
After Pixtr, faces look less distorted (Flip back and forth with the last slide to see it in action.)
