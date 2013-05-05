Before And After Pics From Pixtr, The Photo App That Erases Your Flaws

Notice the eyes, nose, lips, all done instantly and automatically

Pixtr is a new iPhone app that makes people look more beautiful in photos.



It uses facial recognition software to scan the photo and make minor adjustments like slimming a nose or a jawline, trimming eyebrows, correcting camera distortion. It takes into account things like sex, hair colour, age.

It’s very easy to use. Just open the picture on your iPhone and open the app and it does the rest. The changes are very subtle, like airbrushing.

For now, the app is only available for the iPhone. An Android app is coming soon, though.

