Before-and-after photos show how a woman transformed thrifted furniture into expensive-looking home decor

Keanna Hiebert has been thrifting items for her home for the past two years. She recently went viral on TikTok after she shared before-and-after clips of how she’s styled some of the items she’s found.

After doing her first thrift-store transformation project, 26-year-old Keanna Hiebert , who works in corporate advertising, said she was “hooked.”

On February 12, Hiebert posted a video on TikTok showcasing some of her pieces. The video had 7.7 million views at the time of writing.

Hiebert told Insider she only buys things that she and her boyfriend need for their home, and that it helps to go into thrifting and styling with an idea of what you want.

“I use Pinterest a lot, or art magazines or interior-design magazines I love looking at,” she told Insider on how she gets inspired. “I just try different things”

But not every styling job is as easy as picking things to put on a shelf. Hiebert said she is careful to stick to what she loves and makes sure it’s her personality coming through each piece, not someone else’s.

For others looking to follow suit, she recommends drawing inspiration from accounts or publications that showcase styles you feel drawn to, and then searching for specific keywords when looking on a forum like Facebook Marketplace. For example, if you’re looking for a mid-century modern piece, make sure you use those indicators.

Most importantly, though, Hiebert says to keep it authentic to you.

“I’d say try to find your own personality in it,” she said. “Having your own personality in your house is really cool and will help make it not look like someone else’s.”