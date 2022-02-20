Before-and-after photos show how a woman transformed thrifted furniture into expensive-looking home decor

- Keanna Hiebert thrifts furniture and styles it to look like new.
- A recent video showing what she bought and how she styled it went viral on TikTok.
- Hiebert walked us through her thrift-store finds and offered advice on how to shop for secondhand furniture.
On February 12, Hiebert posted a video on TikTok showcasing some of her pieces. The video had 7.7 million views at the time of writing.
Hiebert told Insider she only buys things that she and her boyfriend need for their home, and that it helps to go into thrifting and styling with an idea of what you want.
“I use Pinterest a lot, or art magazines or interior-design magazines I love looking at,” she told Insider on how she gets inspired. “I just try different things”
But not every styling job is as easy as picking things to put on a shelf. Hiebert said she is careful to stick to what she loves and makes sure it’s her personality coming through each piece, not someone else’s.
For others looking to follow suit, she recommends drawing inspiration from accounts or publications that showcase styles you feel drawn to, and then searching for specific keywords when looking on a forum like Facebook Marketplace. For example, if you’re looking for a mid-century modern piece, make sure you use those indicators.
Most importantly, though, Hiebert says to keep it authentic to you.
“I’d say try to find your own personality in it,” she said. “Having your own personality in your house is really cool and will help make it not look like someone else’s.”
Hiebert found this one for $120 two years ago, making it her very first restoration project.
She watched YouTube videos and had her dad, who she said is familiar with electronics and technology, help remove anything that could be an electrical danger from inside the TV.
Hiebert said that she used wood panels, which she painted pink, to restructure the inside, and then had to use glue to put the knobs and buttons back where they belonged.
Now, she uses it to show off some books, an old camera, houseplants, and her record player. She told Insider that this was one of her favorite transformations.
She played with vertical and horizontal lines, as well as some pops of colors.
Hiebert also used another thrifted item, the yellow-and-brown chair, to style this corner of the room, making it a cozy nook.
Hiebert said she tried to match the colors with her house rather than mimicking what she saw online, which she said “were all kind of farmhouse-style.”
Going into the purchase, Hiebert knew she would have to reupholster the seats and treat the wood to make them pop.
While the fabric for the seats cost her between $50 and $60, she said the stain, which she was able to use for another piece later on, only cost her $10.
They came already painted and she had to figure out how to remove it while keeping the wood intact. Hiebert ultimately was able to remove the blue with heat guns and then sanded and stained the wood. She showed off her method in a TikTok video.
She also bought the drawer handles separately and added those herself.
One dresser is used as more of a console in the home’s living and dining room space while the other holds art supplies in her home office.
