Before-and-after photos show how Chip and Joanna Gaines gave an outdated home a modern makeover

Chip and Joanna Gaines have returned to home-renovation shows with 'Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.'

Chip and Joanna Gaines are back in Magnolia Network’s “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.”

In the latest episode, Chip and Joanna transformed the home of one of their employees.

You can stream "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home" on Discovery Plus.

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new show, “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” premiered on January 29.

Courtesy of Magnolia Network Chip and Joanna Gaines are starring in ‘Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.’

The show is much like the original “Fixer Upper,” with Chip and Joanna renovating houses in Waco, Texas.

The show is produced by the Magnolia Network, and it's available for streaming on Discovery Plus. It premiered on January 29.

On Friday’s episode, the design duo worked on their employee John’s home.

Courtesy of Magnolia Network The house from Friday’s episode.

John is a New York native, and at the time the episode was filmed, he had just purchased his first home in Waco, Texas, after relocating to work for Chip and Joanna a few years ago.

“I’m confident now that you’re probably not firing me,” John joked when Chip asked why he waited to buy a home.

The 2,100-square-foot house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and the large window in the front of the home drew John to it. He shares the home with his dog, Dylan.

When discussing the renovation, John told the couple he likes a modern and bold design.

Chip and Joanna said it would be easy to incorporate John’s taste into the renovation, as it already had a solid foundation, allowing them to focus on design.

Chip and Joanna gave the house’s exterior a fresh look.

Courtesy of Magnolia Network Joanna, John, and Chip in front of the home.

They power-washed the brick, and they painted the trim and shutters to give it a fresh look.

Chip and Joanna also removed the pillars from the front stoop and added modern light fixtures.

A new door adds to the street appeal, and energy-efficient windows match it.

Before the renovation, the entryway had light-blue walls and a dated doorway.

Courtesy of Magnolia Network The entryway before the renovation.

The entryway was full of corners, making it feel small and crowded.

Plus, the paint, tile floor, and doorway look old-fashioned, which isn’t the vibe John wanted the home to have.

By opening up the entryway, Chip and Joanna made the whole house feel bigger.

Courtesy of Magnolia Network The entryway after the renovation.

They tore down the walls in the entryway and replaced the dated floor and ceiling, using white paint and hardwoods to modernise and brighten the space.

By using an architectural wall that has a walnut-wood bottom and metal and glass top to enclose the office, Chip and Joanna gave the home a modern feel.

Chip and Joanna decided to turn the front room into John’s office.

Courtesy of Magnolia Network The front room before the renovation.

The room was designed as a formal dining room, but John told Chip and Joanna he didn’t have much use for that.

The size of the room made it ideal as John’s study, but the setup made it feel smaller than it was.

Plus, the carpet and blue paint had to go.

The space had a sophisticated feel after the renovation.

Courtesy of Magnolia Network The front room after the renovation.

John’s office looks like a modern take on Don Draper’s office in “Mad Men.” It is enclosed by glass and has a mahogany chest as the centrepiece of the space.

Built-in shelving along the lower half of the architectural wall ensures John has plenty of storage.

The flooring, walls, and fireplace in the living room looked dated.

Courtesy of Magnolia Network The living room before the renovation.

The room was enclosed, which John said wasn’t ideal for him, as he’d like to be able to look at the kitchen from the living room.

He also liked that the space had a fireplace, but the look of it wasn’t right for the home he envisioned for himself.

By knocking down the wall to the kitchen, the living room felt more spacious.

Courtesy of Magnolia Network The living room after the renovation.

The updated fireplace and extended hearth bring the room into modernity. The small accent wall separates the kitchen and living room while keeping the space open.

The glass wall to the office demarcates the space, and it doubles as decor for the room.

The black window frame and fan add to the modern feel.

The kitchen was dark, small, and in disrepair before Chip and Joanna updated it.

Courtesy of Magnolia Network The kitchen before the renovation.

The wood cabinetry had an old-fashioned look, and the appliances were fairly dated as well.

It also didn’t have any space for eating, which wouldn’t work for John since he didn’t want to use the front space as a dining room.

But the room had a large, tile-floored pantry, which Chip, Joanna, and John decided to make part of the kitchen.

Now, the kitchen is spacious and modern, with the statement island acting as a centrepiece of the room.

Courtesy of Magnolia Network The kitchen after the renovation.

By tearing down the wall to the pantry, Chip and Joanna made the kitchen much larger than it was when John bought the home.

The modern cabinets, counters, and appliances elevate the space, and John has ample areas to dine thanks to the table and island.

Open shelving and colour make the asymmetrical island stand out in the room, and the space even has a built-in coffee frother.

The bedroom was simple and dark when John bought the home.

Courtesy of Magnolia Network The master bedroom before the renovation.

John’s only request for the bedroom was that his bed face the doorway – a request Chip and Joanna could easily comply with.

They turned it into a bright and inviting room fit for a bachelor.

Courtesy of Magnolia Network The master bedroom after the renovation.

The room has half-paneled walls, and the black colour is contemporary.

John didn’t need the walk-in closet, so Chip and Joanna decided to give him a dream bathroom.

Courtesy of Magnolia Network John didn’t need the walk-in closet.

The original bathroom was quite small, and since John wasn’t going to use a walk-in closet, it made more sense to convert the space into a larger bathroom and turn the bathroom into a closet.

Chip warned that the change would be expensive, but it was worth it to John.

The black tile gives the bathroom a sophisticated feel.

Courtesy of Magnolia Network The new bathroom.

The new bathroom was large enough for a double vanity, giving John more space for his day-to-day routine.

Black terracotta tile and a glass shower make the space look modern, and Chip and Joanna also added a floor-to-ceiling window to the room for natural light.

The space also has a linen closet for added storage.

“Whatever I had in mind, this is a million times better than that,” John said of the renovation.

Courtesy of Magnolia Network ‘Fixer Upper: Welcome Home’ is available for streaming.

You can see more of the renovation on "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home," which is available for streaming on Discovery Plus, and you can read about it on th Magnolia Network blog.

You can also stream the series premiere, which aired last week.

