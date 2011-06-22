BEFORE AND AFTER PHOTOS: A Massive Spring Cleanup At The National Arts Club

Photo: Courtesy DNAinfo

Earlier today, we told you the sordid tale of O. Aldon James, the dethroned president of the National Arts Club who nearly drove the venerable institution into the ground through financial mismanagment, shady apartment rentals, and an overall inability to keep the place clean.Oh, and he may have been responsible for the death of over 50 exotic finches in Gramercy Park this spring.



Now, DNAinfo.com has been kind enough to share before-and-after photos of the massive cleanup effort that has taken place since James agreed to step down in March.

It’s not Martha Stewart’s kitchen, but at least the place has been restored to some of the former glory deserving of its impressive façade.

Many of the “before” photos were taken by Miguel Serrano, a doorman at the NAC who was fired by James and re-hired by the board; and Luis Alfredo Garcia, a former employee who filed a New York State labour complaint against James after leaving in 2009, according to a source. Amy Zimmer, a news editor at DNAinfo, took the “after” pictures.

