Before and after photos show how a woman transformed a 1970s camper trailer into her 'perfect little house'

Courtesy of Andrea Heap Andrea Heap restored a camper trailer and turned it into her dream tiny home on wheels.

Andrea Heap spotted a camper trailer for sale in Colorado and bought it for $US3,000.

She spent $US2,000 and a year and a half renovating the tiny home on wheels with her dad, Paul Heap.

Andrea lives and works in her camper trailer, which has a bed, bathroom, kitchen, and work table.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Andrea Heap admired a camper trailer that she drove by daily in Denver, Colorado, for a year. As soon as she saw it was for sale, she bought it.

Courtesy of Andrea Heap Andrea Heap sits outside her 1979 Fleetwood Wilderness Camper.

“I was drawn to it,” Andrea said of the 1979 Fleetwood Wilderness Camper. “I loved that it was old, it looked to be in pretty decent condition, and I liked the size of it.”

While she was drawn to the exterior and feel of the trailer, the inside wasn’t quite suitable for living. It was full of water damage and ill-equipped for winter in Colorado.

Courtesy of Andrea Heap Water damage is seen on the ceiling of the trailer.

Andrea bought the camper for $US3,000 and spent another $US2,000 on renovations.



Read more:





A woman bought a $US3,000 camper trailer from the 1970s and spent $US2,000 transforming it into her ‘perfect little house’



So Andrea and her dad Paul Heap turned the vintage camper into a modern tiny home on wheels, and the transformation is impressive.

Courtesy of Andrea Heap Andrea’s camper is seen post-renovation.

Andrea and Paul spent the next year and a half restoring and renovating the camper.

“My dad is extremely patient and methodical,” Andrea said. “Anytime we’d run into these mishaps, he said, ‘here’s a chance that we can make this better.’ And we ended up making it better every time.”

Open the door and the first thing you’ll see is her workspace.

Courtesy of Andrea Heap Before and after photos show the camper’s workspace.

A friend of Andrea’s made new coverings for the trailer’s original cushions, and Andrea and her friend who makes furniture installed the new tabletop together.



Read more:





How a couple turned the $US40,000 van where they live full-time into a tiny home office



A closer look shows that Andrea and Paul repaired some water damage on the ceiling before reboarding, sanding, and painting the walls.

Courtesy of Andrea Heap A close up of the water damage and repair is seen on Andrea’s ceiling.

Andrea said they had to restore the entire corner of the ceiling.

“One thing always turned into something else,” she said of the renovation.



Read more:

A former political analyst who quit their job to travel in an RV with 2 dogs shares the reality of van life that you don’t see on Instagram



The kitchen has new curtains, countertops, and a brighter backsplash for a more modern look.

Courtesy of Andrea Heap Before and after photos show Andrea’s renovated kitchen.

Andrea kept the camper’s original cabinetry.

But Andrea kept the camper’s original stove, oven, sink, and refrigerator.

Courtesy of Andrea Heap New countertops are seen in Andrea’s kitchen.

Andrea said she preserved everything she could from the original camper.



Read more:

Interior designers behind Google and Microsoft’s headquarters imagine what satellite offices might look like for companies eager to return to a safe, collaborative workplace



Across from the kitchen, the bathroom got a makeover, too, with a new toilet, backsplash, and countertops.

Courtesy of Andrea Heap Before and after photos show Andrea’s renovated bathroom.

Andrea painted the cabinets pink.

Andrea renovated the shower by removing the old wallpaper, adding a new shower curtain, and adding a sliding barn door to provide privacy while saving space.

Courtesy of Andrea Heap Before and after photos show how Andrea updated the bathroom.

Andrea said the wallpaper that was in the shower wasn’t waterproof, so she and Paul added fibreglass to the shower.

Andrea sleeps in the back of the camper, which has a bed and updated curtains.

Courtesy of Andrea Heap Before and after photos show Andrea’s renovated bedroom.

Andrea put in a custom mattress made to fit the space.

Also in the bedroom, Andrea restored her closet from water damage.

Courtesy of Andrea Heap Andrea’s closet is seen damaged and in use.

Throughout the camper, Andrea rescreened all the windows and updated all the outlets.

Courtesy of Andrea Heap Before and after photos of Andrea’s bathroom wall show updates.

She left the outside of the trailer as it was and named it Fern, inspired by the green stripes.

Courtesy of Andrea Heap Fern’s exterior was not renovated, aside from getting new tires.

“I always refer to my camper as Fern, and everyone in my family refers to my camper as Fern,” Andrea told Insider. “It’s become like a person.”



Read more:





A historic Charleston mansion that survived over 200 years of wars, earthquakes, and hurricanes is on the market for nearly $US10 million. Take a look inside.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.