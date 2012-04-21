THEN & NOW: What CNBC Journalists Looked Like Back In The Day

Earlier this week, financial television behemoth CNBC celebrated its 23rd birthday.



After going through old video clips and images to mark the occasion, we were amazed at how much the talent has changed over years.

So we decided to put together a “then and now” of several top financial TV reporters from CNBC, Fox Biz, and Bloomberg TV.

Some of them we found embarrassing hairstyles from the 80s and 90s and others adorable childhood shots. Some of them really haven’t changed all that much.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.