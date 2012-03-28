BEFORE AND AFTER: Miller Genuine Draft 64 Has A New Logo—And A New Name

A split-screen of the old and new logos.

MillerCoors has launched a bold redesign and relaunch of Miller Genuine Draft 64, its light beer add-on brand.

MGD 64 is now Miller 64. Drinkers were already calling the beer Miller 64, so the company doesn’t feel that the renaming is much of a leap.



Nonetheless, the renaming and redesign—along with an ad campaign by Saatchi & Saatchi—is a rare total brand relaunch. Companies don’t usually overhaul their brands from top to bottom like this, which is what makes the redux so interesting.

The new design (in our slideshow) is much bolder and redder than the old one, which relied more on detailed Ye Old School script. On top of a clear glass bottle that name often got lost in the background.

The new one positions the 64 inside a fat red circle on a slate blue background. You can’t miss it. The underlined Miller marque remains, but it’s simplified.

Overall, nice job.

CORRECTION: This item initially included comparison images of the new and old packaging, bottles and cans, which we believed fell under the marketing material “fair use” exception to copyright. However, the design agency that did the work (not Saatchi) has asked us to take the images down, even though we got them from the promotional section of the agency’s web site. We complied. You can see a more complete collection of imagery on Brand New, the design blog.

