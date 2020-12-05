Before-and-after photos show how the coronavirus pandemic emptied out Europe's famous Christmas markets

AP Photo/Michael Probst Roemerberg square in Frankfurt, Germany before and after the coronavirus pandemic.

Christmas markets are a cherished tradition in Europe, and usually attract millions of visitors every year.

But this year, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced countries to cancel or diminish their Christmas festivities.

Scroll down to see before-and-after photos of Europe’s famous Christmas markets.

Christmas markets are being cancelled this year amid concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But in 2020 the large squares where people would usually gather to drink mulled wine and eat festive Christmas treats, are looking eerily empty.

BEFORE: The city of Nürnberg in Germany has one of the country’s best known Christmas markets, drawing millions of locals and tourists every year.

Matthias Schrader/AP Photos A traditional Christmas market in the square in front of the Church of Our Lady in Nuremberg, Germany, on December 1, 2017.

Some 85 million people visit Germany’s Christmas markets every year, according to Deutsche Welle.

AFTER: But Christmas festivities had to be cancelled last month, leaving the city’s large square looking a lot emptier than usual.

Matthias Schrader/AP Photos Church of Our Lady in Nuremberg, Germany, on November 23, 2020.

BEFORE: In Frankfurt, Germany, the famous Christmas market usually looks like a Winter wonderland.

Michael Probst/AP Photo Roemerberg square in Frankfurt, Germany, on November 25, 2019.

AFTER: But this year, the square has been left vacant and visitors can only view a single, large Christmas tree.

Michael Probst/AP Photo Roemerberg square in Frankfurt, Germany, on November 27, 2020.

BEFORE: In Germany’s capital, Berlin, a Christmas market usually lights up the Gendarmenmarkt square.

Markus Schreiber/AP Photos A traditional Christmas market in the Gendarmenmarkt square in Berlin, Germany, on November 25, 2013.

AFTER: This Christmas, the square looks like it does all year round, with not a single decoration in sight.

Markus Schreiber/AP Photos Gendarmenmarkt square in Berlin, Germany, on November 23, 2020.

BEFORE: In Dortmund, the Christmas tree is the annual attraction as it’s rumoured to be the in the world.

Martin Meissner/AP Photo Christmas Market in Dortmund, Germany, on December 17, 2018.

The tree, which is usually surrounded by festive stalls, measures up to 150 feet tall every year, according to the market’s official website.

AFTER: But this year, officials haven’t even put up the Christmas tree.

Martin Meissner/AP Photo Dortmund, Germany, on November 23, 2020.

BEFORE: Other landmarks in Germany, including the Baroque Charlottenburg palace, usually also step up their decorations during the festive season.

Michael Sohn/AP Photo A traditional Christmas market in front of the Charlottenburg Palace in Berlin, Germany, on November 24, 2008.

AFTER: But the Christmas market in front of Charlottenburg Palace has also been cancelled.

Michael Sohn/AP Photo Charlottenburg Palace in Berlin, Germany, on November 24, 2020.

BEFORE: It’s not just Germany’s markets that are being called off. In Prague, the Old Town Square is usually packed with gingerbread-eating visitors.

Petr David Josek/AP Photos Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, on December 5, 2019.

AFTER: But this year, nothing but a lit-up Christmas tree remains after the market had to be cancelled.

Petr David Josek/AP Photos Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, on November 28, 2020

BEFORE: Strasbourg in northeastern France is known as the European capital of Christmas, with its incredible markets attracting 2 million visitors every season.

Jean-Francois Badias/AP Photo Traditional Christmas market in Strasbourg, France, on December 20, 2016.

AFTER: The city has still put up decorations and is running some activities, but officials have had to massively ramp down the usual festivities.

Jean-Francois Badias/AP Photo A street decorated for Christmas in Strasbourg, France, on November 27, 2020.

BEFORE: Brussels is also a popular city to visit during Christmas time.

Olivier Matthys/AP Photos The Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, on December 18, 2019.

AFTER: But its biggest event of the season, Winter Wonders, had to be cancelled last month.

Olivier Matthys/AP Photos The Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, on November 24, 2020.

