12 Portraits Of Boxers Before And After A Fight

Photo: Howard Schatz

The gruesome aftermath of a boxing match can be seen primarily on the boxers’ faces.Photographer Howard Schatz, who is also a trained ophthalmologist, has taken photos of boxers before and after their fights for his new book “At the Fights: Inside the World of Professional Boxing,” which was released this week.



Schatz spent six years entrenching himself in the boxing industry, photographing and interviewing the game’s biggest stars and newest players as well as managers, trainers, promoters, club fighters and many others.

We are featuring a selection of the before and after photos of boxers’ faces, courtesy of Howard Schatz and Beverly Ornstein.

