This Is How Bletchley Park From 'The Imitation Game' Looks Today

Stefano Pozzebon/Business InsiderThe outside hasn’t changed much.
Bletchley Park is the secret British facility where Alan Turing and his assistants deciphered a secret German codes in War World II.
The Victorian house in Buckinghamshire is featured in the new film “The Imitation Game,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Turing and Keira Knightley.
But does it look the same now as it did more than half a century ago?
Members of the British secret service first went to Bletchley Park in 1938, just one year before the start of the war. This is how the site looks in the movie.
A section of the facility is dedicated to the movie, which was partly shot in the real Bletchley Park.
But the main attraction is definitely the Enigma machine -- the hardware used by British code breakers to decipher German messages.
