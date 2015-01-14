This Is How Bletchley Park From 'The Imitation Game' Looks Today

Bletchley Park ToutStefano Pozzebon/Business InsiderThe outside hasn’t changed much.

Bletchley Park is the secret British facility where Alan Turing and his assistants deciphered a secret German codes in War World II.

The Victorian house in Buckinghamshire is featured in the new film “The Imitation Game,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Turing and Keira Knightley.

But does it look the same now as it did more than half a century ago?

Members of the British secret service first went to Bletchley Park in 1938, just one year before the start of the war. This is how the site looks in the movie.

And here's a real photograph.

Here's a view from the outside today. It doesn't look like much has changed.

But inside, it's a different place.

Bletchley park was used by the Government until 1987, when it was decommissioned.

Since 1992, a memory trust manages the mansion and its park, which is now a tourist facility.

Now, kids can learn about the history of Bletchley Park from explanatory panels.

Or play around with coding machines as part of the exhibit.

A section of the facility is dedicated to the movie, which was partly shot in the real Bletchley Park.

A section of historic photographs shows Bletchley Park from when it was used by the Secret Service.

But the main attraction is definitely the Enigma machine -- the hardware used by British code breakers to decipher German messages.

If it's sunny outside, people can enjoy a walk in the English-style garden.

In those times the furniture was much more basic. Here is where the coded messages were recorded.

Many women were involved in the process.

Some still are today.

