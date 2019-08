These photos were taken in the exact same locations in Beijing within 24 hours of each other.

On Tuesday, smog blanketed the city and hit 25 times what is considered safe. However, the pollution lifted overnight, resulting in a dramatic day-to-day transformation.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

