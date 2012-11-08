BEFORE AND AFTER: Aerial Pictures Show Sandy's Catastrophic Damage

Photo: NOAA

Superstorm Sandy brought catastrophic damage to the Northeast last week. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has compiled “before and after” shots of Sandy’s destruction along the eastern coastline, including some of the hardest-hits regions like Atlantic City and Seaside Heights, New Jersey.



The “before” shots were taken by Google satellites and the “after” shots were captured by NOAA’s aerial photographers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.