BEFORE AND AFTER: Aerial Pictures Show Sandy's Catastrophic Damage

Superstorm Sandy brought catastrophic damage to the Northeast last week.  The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has compiled “before and after” shots of Sandy’s destruction along the eastern coastline, including some of the hardest-hits regions like Atlantic City and Seaside Heights, New Jersey.  

The “before” shots were taken by Google satellites and the “after” shots were captured by NOAA’s aerial photographers.  

Belmar, New Jersey.

Breezy Point section of Queens, New York.

Sea Bright, New Jersey.

Long Beach, New York.

Staten Island, New York.

Long Beach, New York.

Mantoloking, New Jersey.

Normandy Beach, New Jersey.

Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

