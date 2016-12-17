Before and after pictures of the most popular fad diets this year

shomova / iStock Time to start eating healthy again.

• Google released data for the most searched for diets. • The GOLO diet was the most searched. • Also on the list were the taco diet, the mono diet, and the military diet.

The new year is fast approaching, which means many people are probably starting to think about dieting for their 2017 resolution.

In 2016, there were quite a few fad diets that popped up and became trendy. Now as the year winds down, Google has released the top 10 fad diet searches of the year and INSIDER included purported before and after photos along with a little info about each diet.

10. Mono Diet

The Mono Diet was made popular by a self-proclaimed “guru” who calls herself Freelee the Banana Girl.

Essentially, the idea is to eat a massive amount of one single ingredients — thus the “mono” in mono diet. For Freelee, this ranges from potatoes to mangos to bananas and says she eats between 2,500 and 5,000 calories a day, most of which is raw food.

But before you go buy all the bananas you can get your hands on, lots of experts warn against this diet. You can read more about it here, or follow Freelee on Instagram here.

9. Dukan Diet



This diet is protein-based eating plan that was designed by French nutritionist and dietician Pierre Dukan. The theory behind the plan is to eat the way “primitive man used to eat” when we were hunter and gathers.

It’s low-fat and low-carb, and has four phases: attack, cruise, consolidate, stabilise. Reportedly, celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Kate Middleton have all tried this diet.

8. Pizza Diet



Yes, this is a real thing! This diet comes from a chef named Pasquale Cozzolino who said he exercised and cut calories, but also ate pizza for every meal — and he lost 94 pounds.

The Naples, Italy, native told the New York Post that he makes the dough from just water, flour, yeast, and salt and the toppings are fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and basil.

“It lets you feel satisfied, and because it’s only 540 to 570 calories, it’s a perfect and fast solution for a lunch or dinner,” says Cozzolino. You can read more about his journey here.

7. The Wild Diet

This diet, based on a book by Abel James, is all about eating mainly plant-based foods in the “quantities they naturally exist in the world.” The diet is very anti-processed foods and pro high-quality fats.

The Wild Diet says it “goes beyond Paleo” and claims you can “burn fat, beat cravings, and drop 20 pounds in 40 days.” It seems too good to be true, especially after you read about the meals you get to eat — from steak to pie — but a lot of people are loving the idea.

You can buy the book here and check out his website here.

6. Dissociated Diet

www.fitneass.com and www.pinterest.com This woman claims to have lost almost 40 pounds on the diet.

The ‘dissociated diet’ was invented by Dr. William Howard Hay back in 1911. Hay thought that some foods when eaten together could slow down the digestive process and cause people to gain weight.

Also known as the ‘Hay diet’ or ‘food combining,’ practitioners can’t eat any acidic foods (proteins) with alkaline foods (carbs). A 2000 study suggests there is no difference in weight loss, but some people swear by it.

5. Ketogenic Diet

YouTube This YouTuber lost over 50 pounds on the Keto Diet.

The Ketogenic Diet was designed by in 1924 by a Mayo Clinic doctor, and is all about eating good fats, like avocados and nuts. You eat 10% carbs, 20% protein, and 70% “fat,” but it’s basically a whole lot of vegetables on this diet.

If that sounds weird, think of it as another low-carb option, like Atkins. There’s also apparently evidence that it can help control seizures in certain people with epilepsy.

4. Atkins 40

The Atkins 40 diet has been in the news recently for being the diet that helped Kim Kardashian lose her “baby weight.”

It’s very strict and pretty hard to follow for a long period of time, and basically cuts out almost all carbs. There’s no doubt that it does work, though. Here’s what more about what you need to know to succeed.

3. Military Diet

Food Porn/YouTube This YouTube video had three people try the diet, and they all lost more than four pounds in three days.

This diet is very, very restrictive. Like, really, really restrictive.

On the Military Diet, you can only consume coffee, peanut butter, canned tuna, grapefruit, eggs, shoe-grain bread, banana, cottage cheese, cheddar cheese, broccoli, green beans, carrots, and Saltine crackers.

It’s supposed to make you lose 10 pounds, and only lasts for three days, but that’s almost three days too many.

2. Taco Diet



The “taco diet” aka the Taco Cleanse was started by Wes Allison, Stephanie Bogdanich, Molly R. Frisinger, and Jessica Morris who live in Austin, Texas, and spent 30 days eating nothing but vegan tacos.

Sadly, it’s just a joke.

The satirical diet book includes claims that it helps followers conceive children and grow out their facial hair, but it’s also filled with recipes on how to make some tasty-sounding vegan tacos.

Because this isn’t a real diet, there are sadly no before and after photos. But enjoy this taco picture, instead:



1. GOLO Diet



GOLO Diet Success stories on the GOLO website.

Google’s number one search of 2016, the GOLO Diet, believes the secret to losing weight is managing your insulin with a dietary supplement, fitness plan, and eating plan.

The whole package costs money though, with most plans starting around $40. You can find out more info here.

