Before-and-after photos show how my husband and I turned a dilapidated cabin into the airy beach house of our dreams

Sophie-Claire Hoeller The couple that DIYs together stays together.

My husband and I bought a somewhat dilapidated cabin in the Hamptons last year.

We’ve always wanted to make something ourselves, and after spending most of our money buying the place, we decided to renovate it entirely.

With no prior experience besides watching YouTube tutorials, we did all of the demolition and re-did the kitchen, bathroom, both bedrooms, and the living room ourselves.

The only thing we outsourced was putting in new walls and rewiring.

For around nine months, we spent almost every weekend doing work on the place. The before-and-after photos speak for themselves.

To my husband and I, the ocean is better than any marriage counselor could ever be.

Maybe our love for it stems from the months we spent backpacking across Australia – our only worry being where the waves were good and where we’d pitch our tent that night – or it’s because we got married in Montauk a decade later. Whatever the reason, we’re just better, happier people at the beach.

Which is why we decided to buy a beach house. Or really, a house as close to the beach as we could afford, which it turns out is not that close in the Hamptons.

When we first saw the place we now call The Surf Cabin, it was not love at first sight. During that first visit, I tried touching as little as possible: Dust covered every inch of the place, there was junk everywhere, and a peeling brown linoleum floor welcomed us in the living room.

But somehow, the same light bulb went on in both our heads: The place had potential. We saw beyond the brown floor and oddly-shaped rooms and saw the airy, California-inspired cabin of our dreams. Sure, we’d basically have to knock down everything but the exterior walls, but we saw it. We went home to Brooklyn and immediately started sketching out ideas.

After buying the place, we spent almost every weekend for around nine months renovating it ourselves, and began documenting our DIY adventures on Instagram. With no prior experience besides watching YouTube tutorials, we did absolutely everything except put in new walls and rewire the electrical.

Since we’re renovating on a budget, we also came up with some creative, temporary fixes to tide us over until we can afford to make permanent changes. One thing we realised is that this place will never be “done” – we keep coming up with new projects.

Keep scrolling to see how we’ve transformed the place so far.

Hi! This is Tim and I, all bright-eyed and bushy-tailed on the first day of demolition. We were pretty naive as to just how much work we had ahead of us.

The Surf Cabin We spent almost every weekend for nine months working on the house.

We never wanted a turnkey home, but always dreamt of making something our own, creating a place that was distinctly our style.

The Surf Cabin I love this giant rhododendron outside so much.

When we first saw the place it felt cramped and cluttered, but we knew immediately that it had potential.

The Surf Cabin The living room only fit a two-person couch and a small dining table.

Our current living/dining room used to be very small, as the space included a hallway, a closet, and part of an oddly-shaped second bedroom.

The Surf Cabin We opened up the space by knocking down a wall.

We knocked this wall with the little window down to make our living/dining room bigger.

The Surf Cabin This is now a much larger area.

Instead of lots of small rooms, the living and dining area is now one large and airy space.

The Surf Cabin We brightened the place up by painting the brown beams white.

Tim designed and built a couch that goes from being wrapped around the dining table all the way to the fireplace. We had the white cushions custom-made on Etsy (disclaimer: he works there).

The Surf Cabin The couch doubles as storage for firewood.

Before, there were three doors that all opened into each other, and a small hallway leading to a bedroom that was strangely massive, especially considering how cramped the living room was.

The Surf Cabin This was essentially unusable space before.

We knocked all that down and turned the one enormous bedroom into two equally-sized ones.

The Surf Cabin The bathroom is now much larger, and there’s a little reading nook/office.

We took these beams out and put up a new wall to make the two smaller, but still generously-sized rooms. Unfortunately, we had to take out that big window, though it was broken and in need of replacement anyway.

The Surf Cabin This room was also had a somewhat unusual shape.

Outside of the bedrooms, we still had room for a large built-in closet on the right, and a small reading nook that has become a home office during the pandemic on the left.

The Surf Cabin Aside from the décor, the two bedrooms are almost exactly the same.

Here’s a closer look at part of the nook.

The Surf Cabin There’s a full-sized desk on the opposite side.

Did I mention the oddly-shaped second bedroom? This is what one of its corners looked like.

The Surf Cabin I’m not sure about this blue floor, but it did inspire us to paint plywood white until we can afford to install hardwood floors.

Here’s what that bedroom looks like now. We made the headboard ourselves using a roll of cane webbing, and ordered the wall hanging on Etsy.

The Surf Cabin This room has two skylights and is super bright.

The bedroom also has a nifty driftwood clothing rack we made with rope, a rattan console we bought on Urban Outfitters, and another desk we built in order to both work from home during the pandemic.

The Surf Cabin We were on the hunt for the perfect piece of driftwood for weeks.

The other bedroom features the same simple bed frame, a different headboard that we also built ourselves, and a built-in closet.

The Surf Cabin We don’t have air-conditioning as the fans keep the rooms cool enough.

We made this floating shelf with some leftover wood.

The Surf Cabin There are surf-themed tchotchkes everywhere.

The bathroom was originally so small that it was hard to photograph. We hated the brown floor tiles.

The Surf Cabin We replaced the ancient toilet and sink, but kept the white wall tiles and tub.

We made the bathroom larger by cutting into what used to be that weird blue bedroom, put down turquoise floor tiles, and installed a new toilet and sink. The wood frame and shelf were handmade by Tim.

The Surf Cabin Putting in the tile floor and toilet was the first time Tim seemed a little out of his depth.

The kitchen was cramped and old — in desperate need of an update.

The Surf Cabin The kitchen felt dated.

We moved the washer/dryer into the now-larger bathroom and built and installed this IKEA kitchen from scratch. I will say I almost gave up after putting together the first drawer (and there are six).

The Surf Cabin The turquoise Smeg fridge is my most prized possession.

There was hardly any counter space in the kitchen.

The Surf Cabin The kitchen felt cramped and dark, despite being open-plan.

With the new design, there’s loads more room. We built the floating shelves ourselves and added white subway tiles as a backsplash.

The Surf Cabin We kept the old stove, which just needed a good scrubbing.

We love a good outdoor shower, but this one was rotting, unfortunately.

The Surf Cabin A lot of the wood was crumbling.

We kept the water pipes and pylons where they were, and just built around them with pressure-treated wood.

The Surf Cabin We installed a rain shower head and two shelves.

Of course, a beer shelf was a must.

The Surf Cabin We used dock cleats as towel hooks to add a nautical vibe.

I can’t express just how horrible this peeling, cracking brown linoleum floor was. It looked like some sort of ’50s aspic dish.

The Surf Cabin The floor was disgusting.

We peeled the linoleum back in the hopes of finding some nice hardwood… but only found more linoleum. We peeled that back too and put down plywood to even everything out. We painted the plywood white while we wait until we can afford new floors.

The Surf Cabin Here I am, trying to cover the nail heads with paint for a more finished look.

We love this old fireplace and left it as is. It’s fully functioning, and we used it all winter.

The Surf Cabin We tried to keep as much of the old shiplap walls as we could.

The previous owner left us those green chairs, which will eventually be replaced with different ones.

The Surf Cabin The bench around the table doubles as storage trunks.

We got the couch from IKEA, the lamp from World Market, and the coffee table from The Citizenry. Everything else (dining table, side table, console, bench) was handmade by Tim. A handy husband is key.

The Surf Cabin We added recessed lighting throughout.

Luckily, the place was mostly finished by March, as we have been sheltering in place there with our two cats since. Next up, we’ll be rebuilding and expanding the deck outside.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller The kitchen is still open-plan.

