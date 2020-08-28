Before-and-after photos show how sports stadiums and arenas have changed during the pandemic

Joe Robbins/Getty Images Aside from the Cincinnati Reds mascot Mr. Red, the stands in Great American Ball Park are now filled with cardboard fan cutouts.

Screaming fans once filled the stands of stadiums across the country.

Today, attendees have been replaced with cardboard cutouts and artificial noise, or seats have been left empty altogether.

Some stadiums are gearing up for a potential reopening for fans, with measures like limited capacities and face masks being weighed up as possible measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“Take me out to the ball game” is the sentiment many fans are feeling right now.

However, with season postponements and some stadiums now facing closures after reopening late last month, it’s unclear when fans will once again be able to cheer on their favourite teams in the flesh.

Here are 18 before-and-after photos that show how the coronavirus has changed sports stadiums across the country.

At Citi Field, the stands are usually packed with Mets and visiting fans.

G Fiume/Getty Images Citi Field on July 30, 2009.

The coronavirus pandemic resulted in baseball season being postponed until July.

However, when Opening Day came, the fans were less lively than in years past.

Al Bello/Getty Images Opening Day at Citi Field on July 24, 2020, in New York City.

Instead of allowing fans into the stadium, the Mets have installed cardboard cutouts in fans’ likeness. Not only are fake fans filling the stands, but the stadium is also now featuring artificial crowd noise to create a sense of normalcy while the players take the mound and throughout the game, operated by a touchscreen device provided by MLB.

“It was definitely weird having a crowd noise or an audio in the background,” Mets player J.D. Davis told NorthJersey.com. “As the game went along after a couple innings, it just felt normal. It felt just fine. Crowd noises when balls were in play sounded just normal, so I don’t think it’s that big of a deal.”

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in Flushing, New York, the site of the US Open, can hold nearly 46,000 spectators.

Al Bello/Getty Images USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre on September 3, 2016.

Arthur Ashe Stadium, the centre’s largest stadium, is also the largest-capacity tennis stadium in the world, with a total capacity of 23,200 people.

The tennis centre was temporarily converted into a makeshift hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre on August 22, 2020.

According to the USTA, the tennis centre began accepting its first patients in early April. The makeshift medical centre offered 475 beds to patients, including 20 for Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients. The temporary hospital closed on May 14, according to the US Open.

The Western & Southern Open is going ahead this month, with no fans in attendance.

Tennis champion Andy Murray said, “I would way prefer playing with the crowd. I hit a running passing shot winner up the line … and you get silence! You feed off the crowd. That maybe explains the drop in intensity in a long match like that.”

Yankee Stadium in New York has a maximum capacity of more than 50,000 people.

Associated Press An opening day baseball game at Yankee Stadium on March 28, 2019.

However, this past season, the historic stadium was left empty amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Even as games went ahead, the stadium was missing its fans.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images Yankee Stadium on August 20, 2020.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that the Yankees will resume spring training in New York next year before baseball season presumably resumes again.

“I can’t wait to see spring training in New York,” Cuomo said in a press conference. “It’s great news.”

Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, has an approximate capacity of 25,000 people.

Mike Stobe/Getty Images The New York Red Bulls play the Santos FC on March 20, 2010, at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

The home of soccer team the New York Red Bulls, the arena postponed all games on March 19 following an announcement from Major League Soccer.

“We are in full support of Major League Soccer’s decision to further suspend the season. We continue to work closely with MLS, United Soccer League, state and local officials, and health authorities to ensure we remain on the best course of action for fans, players, staff, and our general community,” the Red Bulls said in a statement. “We are following the recommendations to stay home and limit social interactions and urge our community to join us in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

The Red Bulls resumed matches August 20, playing in front of an empty arena.

John Jones/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images Red Bull Arena without fans during the Major League Soccer game between New York City FC and New York Red Bulls on August 20, 2020.

However, while Red Bull Arena remains empty for now, MLS has said they will be welcoming back fans to some soccer games.

“We will get back to our markets,” Commissioner Don Garber said on Fox News, according to the Washington Post. “We’ll be announcing our schedule soon. We are going to be able to play with fans where we can and not play with fans in most of our markets.”

So far, FC Dallas, Sporting Kansas City, Orlando City SC, and Real Salt Lake have announced they will be allowing fans back to their arenas with a limited capacity.

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, has a maximum capacity of over 42,000 fans.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, on March 30, 2018.

The stadium shut down in mid-March as the coronavirus halted the sport entirely. Great American Ball Park, which usually hosts thousands of screaming fans, was promptly left empty.

Aside from the Cincinnati Reds mascot Mr. Red, the stands in Great American Ball Park are now filled with cardboard fan cutouts.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, on August 11, 2020.

The stadium reopened for voluntary workouts in mid-May and only allowed local players to use the facilities. Since them, games have resumed, although the crowd looks noticeably different.

The stadium is offering fans the opportunity to have their photo appear on cardboard cutouts for $US75, allowing Reds fans to “attend” the 2020 season in a new, socially distanced way.

Other options are also being considered to allow fans back into the stadium. According to WCPO Cincinnati, the Reds have plans to submit a proposal to allow Great American Ball Park to be filled at 20% normal capacity.

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, the home of the Phillies, usually hosts thousands of fans per game.

Rob Tringali/MLB/Getty Images Citizens Bank Park on April 17, 2019.

The total capacity of Citizens Bank Park is 43,035 people.

Citizens Bank Park first reopened in late July, with cardboard cutouts of fans’ and healthcare workers’ faces lining the stands.

Rich Schultz/Getty Images Citizens Bank Park on August 16, 2020.

However, approximately a week after the ballpark reopened, it closed again after three employees tested positive for the coronavirus. On August 1, after no new positive results were found, the stadium reopened to players for staggered workouts in small groups.

Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, is home to the Arizona Coyotes.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images The San Jose Sharks and the Arizona Coyotes before the NHL game at Gila River Arena on November 22, 2017.

The hockey arena has a capacity of 18,300 people.

The Arizona Coyotes have resumed their season after games were suspended in mid-March and have been practicing in their home arena.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images The Arizona Coyotes participate in an NHL team practice at Gila River Arena on July 23, 2020.

“Obviously there are lots of things that have to be done, but this marks a very important step along the journey we’re onto taking,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a remote press conference, according to Cronkite News Arizona.

However, while the arena has reopened to players, fans have yet to be allowed back in, and many musical performances at the venue remain cancelled or postponed.

Fenway Park, the home of the Boston Red Sox, usually hosts around 35,000 fans per game.

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images Fenway Park during a game on August 3, 2018.

However, after the start of baseball season crashed to a standstill at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, fans were forced to wrap their heads around not being able to visit the stadium to watch their favourite players.

The stands of Fenway Park now sit empty.

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images Fenway Park during the sixth inning of a game on August 9, 2020.

Despite games resuming, fans have not yet been allowed to watch games inside the stadium, leaving the Red Sox to play to an empty stadium. However, team president Sam Kennedy has released a statement that soon, a limited number of fans may be able to return.

“The first step is to get the games underway, make sure we can pull off everything that’s expected of us from Major League Baseball with respect to our health and safety protocols. So the first step is returning to play,” Kennedy said in late July. “But the name of the game for us is preparation. And we need to be prepared for that next step, which we hope is bringing fans back on a limited basis at some point in the future.”

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum has a capacity of 78,467 people.

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum during an NFL regular season football game on September 27, 2018.

During regular seasons, USC and Los Angeles Rams fans can be heard echoing around the arena. However, now, the stadium is much quieter.

The stadium is now preparing for a possible reopening.

David McNew/Getty Images Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on June 12, 2020.

While the Governor of California Gavin Newsom has previously stated he doesn’t see a full reopening of sports stadiums until a vaccine for the coronavirus is found, there is a possibility the stadium could open for the fall season with a limited capacity.

Five USC home games are currently set to happen this fall at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, but it’s still largely up in the air whether fans will be able to attend the games in accordance with California mandates.

