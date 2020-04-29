Before-and-after photos show the dramatic effect lockdowns are having on pollution around the world

REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri Rows of gondolas sit in clear water in Venice’s canals.

One-third of the world is under lockdown as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Air traffic is down, fewer cars are on the road, and factories are closed; this means that air pollution has drastically decreased in many parts of the world.

Milan, Italy, which has historically struggled with smog, is even thinking about ways to reduce air pollution post-pandemic by introducing a plan to reduce car use.

As humans hunker down indoors, the natural world is positively thriving.Wild animals roam empty streets, and nature is reclaiming urban areas.

In some places, air pollution has noticeably reduced, with pollution levels in China down an estimated 25%.

This makes sense given that a third of the world’s population is under lockdown, and 96% of global destinations have introduced travel restrictions. According to CNN, the TSA reports a 96% drop in air travel, while Allstate CEO Thomas Wilson told CNBC that driving is down between 35% to 50% in the US, depending on the state.

While the environment may be convalescing during the pandemic, experts don’t think this will last. But, in the meantime, the short-term effects are pretty striking, as these before-and-after pictures show.

BEFORE: The BBC reports that Milan was named Europe’s most polluted city in 2008, but that smog is still a problem today.

Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters A view of Milan, Italy, on January 8, 2020.

Source: BBC

AFTER: Once traffic dropped during lockdown, so did air pollution. In response, Milan is thinking about introducing a plan to reduce car use after the pandemic to avoid a rebound, according to The Guardian.

caption A view of Milan, Italy, on April 17, 2020.

Source: The Guardian

BEFORE: Venice, Italy’s, high-traffic waterways were generally murky.

Manuel Silvestri/Reuters The Grand Canal, Venice, Italy, on January 6, 2018.

AFTER: In March, photos emerged of the canals looking so clear that you could see to their bottom. However, the city’s mayor told CNN that this was due to “less traffic on the canals, allowing the sediment to stay at the bottom.”

caption The Grand Canal, Venice, Italy, on April 17, 2020.

Source: CNN

BEFORE: According to The New York Times, India was home to 14 of the 20 cities with the most hazardous air in 2019.

Adnan Abidi/Reuters New Delhi, India, as seen from the Yamuna River on March 21, 2018.

Source: The New York Times

AFTER: Delhi hasn’t seen air this clear for decades. “I look at the sky quite often and enjoy its blueness from my balcony,” a retired English professor told The New York Times.

caption New Delhi, India, as seen from the Yamuna River on April 8, 2020, after a 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Source: The New York Times

BEFORE: In 2019, CNN cited “dangerous levels of pollution” in New Delhi, describing India’s capital as “shrouded” in “a toxic, throat-searing cloud of brown smog.”

Anushree Fadnavis/Adnan Abidi/Reuters The India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India, on October 17, 2019.

Source: CNN

AFTER: According to Reuters, New Delhi is currently experiencing “the longest spell of clean air on record.”

caption The India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India, on April 8, 2020, after a 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Source: Reuters

BEFORE: When India imposed its since-extended 21-day lockdown, it encompassed 1.3 billion people, making it the world’s largest lockdown, according to CNN.

Anushree Fadnavis/Adnan Abidi/Reuters New Delhi, India, on November 8, 2018.

Source: CNN

AFTER: According to the Washington Post, air pollution in New Delhi dropped by almost 60% within just a few days of the beginning of the lockdown.

caption New Delhi, India, on April 8, 2020.

Source: The Washington Post

BEFORE: New Delhi’s air is so polluted it can be seen from space, according to USA Today.

Adnan Abidi/Reuters Electricity pylons in New Delhi, India, on October 30, 2019

Source: USA Today

AFTER: CNN reports much lower levels of both noxious microscopic particulate (PM 2.5) and of nitrogen dioxide post-lockdown. In New Delhi, the PM 2.5 went down by 71% in a single week.

caption Electricity pylons in New Delhi, India, April 13, 2020.

Source: CNN

BEFORE: Air quality in New Delhi was so bad that a public health emergency was declared in November 2019, CNN reports.

Source: CNN

AFTER: Just one week into lockdown, NASA saw India’s air pollution drop to a 20-year low.

Source: NASA

BEFORE: According to the World Economic Forum, air pollution alone kills 1.25 million people in India annually.

Source: World Economic Forum

AFTER: The Washington Post reports that India’s “long-running battle with pollution may have rendered it particularly vulnerable to the novel coronavirus,” citing Harvard research.

Source: The Washington Post

BEFORE: According to a previous Insider report, some parts of India saw the Himalayas for the first time in decades.

Source: Insider

AFTER: The Dhauladhar range is clearly visible during lockdown in Dharmsala.

BEFORE: Jakarta’s air pollution was so bad that The Guardian reports that a group of local activists decided to sue the Indonesian government to take action.

Willy Kurniawan/Reuters The skyline of Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 4, 2019.

Source: The Guardian

AFTER: According to the Jakarta Post, the Jakarta Environment Agency reported improved air quality after social restrictions were put in place in late March.

caption The skyline of Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 16, 2020.

Source: The Jakarta Post

BEFORE: Some days, Jakarta ranks as the world’s smoggiest city, according to ABC.

Willy Kurniawan/Reuters The wreckage of a wooden boat in North Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 26, 2018.

Source: ABC

AFTER: Previously, blue skies in Jakarta were a sign of many of the city’s residents leaving for the Eid al-Fitr holidays in June, ABC reports.

caption The wreckage of a wooden boat in North Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 16, 2020.

Source: ABC

BEFORE: A local publication reports that Islamabad’s already poor air quality is worsening due to an increase in the number of cars, as well as steel mills.

Faisal Mahmood/Saiyna Bashir/Reuters The view from the Daman-e-Koh viewing point in Islamabad, Pakistan, on August 3, 2017.

Source: Dawn

AFTER: Thanks to a lockdown-induced decrease in traffic, visibility has improved.

caption The view from the Daman-e-Koh viewing point in Islamabad, Pakistan, on April 20, 2020.

BEFORE: Los Angeles is notorious for two things: smog and traffic.

caption The usual smog in Los Angeles, California.

AFTER: As a Business Insider article citing a CNN report points out, LA saw the most consecutive good air days in March than it has since at least 1995. However, whether this is lockdown related or due to factors such as recent storms is unclear, per Getty.

caption The San Gabriel Mountains are visible in Los Angeles, California, on April 14, 2020.

Sources: Business Insider, Getty

