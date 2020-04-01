Before-and-after photos show how deserted Rio de Janeiro's bustling beaches are during the coronavirus pandemic

James Pasley
Luiz Souza/NurPhoto/Getty/Fabio Teixeira/NurPhoto/GettyA composite image of Copacabana beach in Rio before and after the coronavirus.
  • On March 17, Rio went into lockdown after Gov. Wilson Witzel declared a city-wide state of emergency, that included ordering people to avoid beaches and public pools.
  • Aerial photos show a stark contrast between what the city’s beaches looked like before and after the coronavirus.
  • The city’s Christ the Redeemer statue, a popular tourist destination, is also empty.
  • As of March 31, Brazil had 5,717 confirmed case of COVID-19, and 201 deaths, according to The Brazilian Report.
  • Here’s what Rio looks like during the coronavirus pandemic.
BEFORE: Rio de Janeiro’s beaches, including Copacabana and Ipanema, are famous. According to The Guardian they evoke: “freedom, youth and long, sun-kissed limbs.” In the summer it can be difficult to see the sand.

Luiz Souza/NurPhoto via GettyEarly summer days at the beaches of Rio in 2016.

Source: The Guardian

AFTER: But after Rio Gov. Wilson Witzel declared a city-wide state of emergency on March 17 that was no longer a problem.

Buda Mendes/GettyCopacabana beach amidst the coronavirus pandemic on March 29 in Rio de Janeiro.

Source: ABC News

BEFORE: Ipanema, a two-mile-long golden beach, is well known from the song: “The Girl From Ipanema.” This is the beach on a summer’s day last year.

Fabio Teixeira/ NurPhoto / GettySummer in Rio de Janeiro on the beach of Ipanema in January 2019.

Source: US News

AFTER: This is Ipanema mostly deserted on March 27.

Luiz Souza/NurPhoto / GettyIpanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro on March 27.

BEFORE: According to a New York Times report in 1970, the beaches were “an easy safety valve for the pressures of urban living in the subtropical heat.”

DeAgostini/GettyAn aerial view of Copacabana Beach in 2016.

Source: The New York Times

AFTER: But even before the lockdown beach days were being disrupted by firemen “blaring recordings,” telling people to go home, according to ABC News. Here’s what it looks like from above on March 29.

Buda Mendes/GettyAn aerial view of Copacabana beach amidst the coronavirus pandemic on March 29 in Rio de Janeiro.

Source: ABC News

BEFORE: Other than swimming and sunbathing, Rio’s beaches are filled with people playing football or volleyball.

Tim Clayton/Corbis via GettyLocals play beach volleyball at Ipanema beach in 2010.

AFTER: Now the volleyball nets have been removed. A lone girl sits under a tree on March 28.

Alessandra del Bene/GettyA girl sits under a tree on an empty Copacabana Beach during a sunny Saturday morning on March 28 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

BEFORE: People can exercise, walking or cycling, along a pedestrian route beside the beaches, too.

Frédéric Soltan/Corbis / GettyCopacabana beach in November 2015 in Rio de Janeiro.

AFTER: Very few were people were out exercising on March 29.

Buda Mendes/GettyAn aerial view of Copacabana beach amidst the coronavirus pandemic on March 29 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

BEFORE: Another bustling swimming spot in Rio is Piscinao de Ramos or “big pool of Ramos,” a man-made salt-water lake. It’s a popular place for locals to swim at that’s closer to their homes.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/The Christian Science Monitor via GettyPeople enjoy the man-made beach in 2012 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Source: PRI

AFTER: On March 28, it was deserted.

Buda Mendes/GettyAn aerial view of a deserted Piscinao de Ramos amidst the coronavirus pandemic on March 28 in Rio de Janeiro.

BEFORE: It’s not just the beaches. Rio’s Christ the Redeemer statue typically gets about 2 million tourists each year.

Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP / GettyAn aerial view of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro in 2014.

Source: ABC News

AFTER: But on March 17, it closed. On March 19 there were no tourists taking selfies with the statue.

Buda Mendes/GettyAn aerial view of Christ the Redeemer on March 19 in Rio de Janeiro.

Source: ABC News

