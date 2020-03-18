Before-and-after photos show how Disney World went from teeming to deserted in one day after closing for the coronavirus

- Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, is one of the most visited theme parks in the world. It gets about 93 million visitors annually.
- On March 15, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended cancelling gatherings of 50 or more people to stop the coronavirus from spreading.
- As of March 18, the US had 4,661 confirmed cases with 114 deaths.
- To stop the virus from spreading Disney World closed its doors on March 16 and won’t reopen until March 31.
- These before-and-after photos show how different the amusement park looks from one day to the next.
On March 15, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention recommended avoiding gatherings of 50 or more people. That evening, hundreds of people went to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, to watch fireworks before the park closed.
Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service / GettyGuests gather in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World to watch fireworks before the park closed on March 15.
Sources: Business Insider, CDC
Walt Disney World closed on March 16 and won’t reopen until March 31. According to Disney World, the closures were taken as “an abundance of caution.” The following aerial photos show the difference from March 15 to March 16.
Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service / GettyGuests leave the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in the final minutes before the park closed, Sunday night, March 15, 2020.
Sources: Disney World, Deseret News
BEFORE: Each year more than 93 million people visit the six parks within Walt Disney World, including the Magic Kingdom, Hollywood studios, and Epcot. Here’s the car park on March 15. It was nearly full.
Gregg Newton / ReutersA nearly full parking lot outside the transportation hub at Disney’s Magic Kingdom on the final day before closing.
Source: The New York Times
AFTER: By March 16, the Magic Kingdom theme park was nearly empty.
Gregg Newton / ReutersThe nearly empty parking lot of Disney’s Magic Kingdom theme park after it closed on March 16.
BEFORE: Of the six theme parks in Disney World, Magic Kingdom is the most popular. In 2018, it had 20.8 million visitors.
Gregg Newton / ReutersGuests line up to watch a parade along Main Street at Disney’s Magic Kingdom on the final day before closing on March 16.
Source: USA Today
AFTER: Main Street, which leads to Cinderella Castle, was deserted on March 16.
Gregg Newton / ReutersCinderella Castle sits at the end of an empty Main Street at Disney’s Magic Kingdom theme park after it closed on March 16.
Sources: The New York Times, The Verge
BEFORE: On March 15, people were swimming and enjoying Disney World’s Blizzard Beach Water Park.
Gregg Newton / ReutersCrowds enjoy the Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park on the final day before closing on March 15.
AFTER: The next day, the water was empty, and the beach umbrellas were down. This isn’t the first time Disney World has closed. It also closed in 1999, 2004, and 2016, due to hurricanes.
Source: The New York Times
BEFORE: A large crowd milled about Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on March 15.
Gregg Newton / ReutersA large crowd inside Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on the final day before closing on March 15.
AFTER: The next day, it was empty streets in Toy Story Land. Disney World employs 75,000 people and said they would continue to get paid while the parks were closed.
Gregg Newton / ReutersEmpty streets are seen at Toy Story Land inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park after it closed on March 16.
Sources: The New York Times, The Verge
BEFORE: The space in front of Cinderella Castle on Main Street in Disney’s Magic Kingdom was teeming on March 15.
Gregg Newton / ReutersCrowds walk along Main Street toward Cinderella Castle at Disney’s Magic Kingdom on the final day before closing on March 15.
AFTER: The space was clear on March 16.
Gregg Newton / ReutersCinderella Castle is seen at the end of an empty Main Street at Disney’s Magic Kingdom theme park after it closed on March 16.
BEFORE: The Star Wars-themed section of Hollywood Studios was still busy on March 15.
Gregg Newton / ReutersCrowds walk near the Millennium Falcon spaceship at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on the final day before closing on March 16.
AFTER: On March 16, the Millennium Falcon, a ship from the Star Wars films, sat amid empty streets.
Gregg Newton / ReutersThe Millennium Falcon spaceship inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park after it closed on March 16.
BEFORE: In Disney’s Epcot theme park, people walked between a Mesoamerican pyramid and the Mexico Pavilion on March 15.
Gregg Newton / ReutersGuests walk near a Mesoamerican pyramid and the Cantina de San Angel at the Mexico Pavilion at Disney’s Epcot on the final day before closing on March 15.
AFTER: The next day the streets in Disney’s Epcot theme park were empty. Despite the closures Walt Disney’s executive Chairman Robert Iger remained positive. On Twitter, he said: “We’ve been through a lot over the years. We’ve always bounced back. Be strong. Stay healthy.”
Gregg Newton / ReutersEmpty streets near a Mesoamerican pyramid and the Mexico Pavilion at Disney’s Epcot theme park after it closed on March 16.
Source: Twitter
